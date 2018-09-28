PlayStation Is Giving Away $10 in Free PSN Credit

Sony Interactive Entertainment just really likes saving you money recently. First, it launched yet another Flash Sale, and now it’s giving away $10 in PSN credit, for free.

Over the past day, a slab of PlayStation users have been reporting that they have been receiving a special promotion in the inbox of their emails from Sony, awarding them $10 to use on the PlayStation Store, for doing absolutely nothing.

So, what’s the kicker? Well, there isn’t one. However, not everyone is receiving the special offer, rather it is limited to a random bunch. Why? We don’t know, but it’s a method of distribution Sony has done in the past when dishing out similar offers.

Anyway, if you haven’t already, be sure to check your inbox and continue to regularly check your inbox until October 5, when the limited time offer ends. At the moment, it appears the offer is limited to just the United States. Sorry Canada.

If you do receive an email, you’ll be delighted to know there is no limited purchase requirement with the $10, which sometimes is the case. It’s simply a free $10. And if you purchase two or more of select games, you’ll be given $15 instead of $10.

The aforementioned Flash Sale notably ends tomorrow, so if you really want to stack up those savings, you’ll need to act quick. $10 notably won’t get you much outright in the sale, but it will go a long way to getting a variety of games, which include:

Fighting Ex Layer (Light Version) — $27.99 USD — Save 30 percent

Fighting Ex Layer (Standard Version) — $41.99 USD — Save 30 percent

Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition — $23.99 USD — Save 40 percent

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition — $29.99 USD — Save 25 percent

Tacoma — $7.99 USD — Save 60 percent

Far Cry Primal: Digital Apex Edition — $16.49 USD — Save 70 percent

Far Cry Primal — $14.99 USD — Save 70 percent

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition — $17.99 USD — Save 40 percent

MLB The Show 18 — $19.99 USD — Save 50 percent

MLB The Show 18 All Star Edition — $24.99 USD — Save 50 percent

MLB The Show 18 Digital Deluxe Edition — $39.99 USD — Save 50 percent

Hello Neighbor — $22.49 USD — Save 25 percent

Sonic Mania Encore DLC — $3.74 USD — Save 25 percent

Dark Souls Remastered — $27.99 USD — Save 30 percent

Star Wars Battlefront II — $9.99 USD — Save 75 percent

Earthfall — $22.49 USD — Save 25 percent

Earthfall: Deluxe Edition — $29.99 USD — Save 25 percent

Sega Genesis Classics — $22.49 USD — Save 25 percent

Steep: Winter Games Edition — $14.99 USD — Save 75 percent

Unravel Yarny Bundle — $20.99 USD — Save 30 percent

Vampyr — $40.19 USD — Save 33 percent

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life — $35.99 USD — Save 40 percent

Adventure Times Pirates of the Enchiridion — $29.99 USD — Save 25 percent

Wizards of Legend — $12.79 USD — Save 20 percent

Syberia 3 — $14.99 USD — Save 70 percent

Surviving Mars — $23.99 USD — Save 40 percent

New Gundam Breaker — $44.99 USD — Save 25 percent

As always, hit that comments section, and let us know if the PlayStation gods decided to bless you with a free $10 or not.