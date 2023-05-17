PlayStation Showcase Announced for May 2023

For the first time since 2021, Sony has today announced that it will be holding a new PlayStation Showcase event one week from today. Over the past month, numerous rumors and reports have suggested that Sony would look to soon to hold a major new event in the early part of the summer. Now, those rumors have proven to be true as Sony will now hold its biggest presentation in nearly two years to detail what the future has in store.

Revealed on the PlayStation Blog today, the next PlayStation Showcase will occur one week from today on Wednesday, March 24 at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT. The presentation is said to last for over an hour in total and will specifically highlight games that are coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2. Sony hasn't yet named any specific games that will be highlighted, but there are a few previously-announced games from PlayStation Studios that are likely to make an appearance.

"Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators," Sony said of what fans can expect from this PlayStation Showcase next week. It was also mentioned that new IP will be shown off during this event as well, which means the presentation won't be filled solely with franchises that fans already know about.

PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3Ph — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2023

As mentioned, PlayStation has previously announced a handful of first-party games that will almost certainly be shown off during this broadcast. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is by far the most notable title that is bound to make an appearance, specifically because it's slated to launch before the end of 2023. Naughty Dog has also made clear for quite some time that it will be unveiling more about its multiplayer game set within the world of The Last of Us at some point this year. Even if both of these games do get shown off, though, it sounds like PlayStation has a ton of other big surprises that it will be letting loose soon enough.

What are you hoping to see from Sony during next week's PlayStation Showcase?