PlayStation Showcase Date Reportedly Revealed by Insider

Rumors have been circulating about a possible PlayStation Showcase event, and it seems that it could be coming a lot sooner than expected! On Twitter, Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb released a schedule of major industry events spanning the rest of the year. Several of these are ones that have been announced, while others have not been made official just yet. At the top of the list is a PlayStation Showcase, which Grubb has penciled in for the week of May 25th. In a follow-up Tweet, Grubb stated that the showcase could actually happen prior to the 25th, but "that's probably the latest that week it could happen." Grubb mentions that he didn't want to say the week of the 21st "and then people get mad when it doesn't happen on a Sunday."

The original Tweet from Jeff Grubb can be found embedded below.

Jeff Grubb's Summer Game Mess has an update. That timing on PlayStation Showcase is right as of now. pic.twitter.com/90EmeI2xY5 — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 8, 2023

Jeff Grubb tends to be a very reliable source, and he has a tendency to choose his words carefully if he's on the fence about something. Putting a firm date in the calendar shows that he has a lot of confidence that the showcase will happen this month, even if it might be a little earlier. That said, PlayStation fans should still take this with a grain of salt until we get some kind of official confirmation. Plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and events like these can hinge on a lot of factors. Hopefully Sony won't keep fans waiting much longer for an announcement!

A PlayStation Showcase could help to give fans a better idea of what to expect for the rest of the year, and possibly for 2024. Right now, PS5 has two big exclusives slated for the rest of 2023: Final Fantasy XVI and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. PlayStation has a lot of different first-party teams working on projects at the moment, and insider Shinobi602 recently teased that "it's not that early" to see what they might be working on. Hopefully that means that the next PlayStation Showcase will have plenty to get fans excited!

