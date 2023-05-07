PlayStation Insider Hints at Upcoming Showcase

Summer is just around the corner, and for publishers like PlayStation, the season has always been a time when upcoming games are given a showcase. This used to take place at E3, but with the show cancelled this year, fans will have to wait for digital events like PlayStation's State of Play. The company has made no indication when that might happen, but reliable insider Shinobi602 seems to be teasing a new event. The ResetEra poster initially said that "it's not that early" to see new games from PlayStation's studios. That reply was met with a lot of interest from fans, leading Shinob602 to clarify.

"To be clear, I don't know what Sony's exact plans are when it comes to a showcase or State of Plays and all that. But I know a good amount of teams are at a point where things are certainly ready to be shown. That's exciting," wrote Shinobi602.

PlayStation's plans for the rest of 2023 are a bit of a mystery! Next month will see the release of Final Fantasy XVI, and while that game isn't a first-party title, it certainly is one of the PS5's biggest exclusives this year. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is expected to release in 2023, but Sony hasn't revealed a whole lot about the game in quite some time. That's led to a lot of speculation that the game could be pushed back to 2024, but a recent earnings report indicated that it will still come out this year.

Of course, PlayStation has a lot of first-party studios beyond Insomniac, and fans are naturally curious to see what they might be up to. A State of Play or showcase would help to give fans a bit more insight into the future, and it seems like a safe bet that we'll see one sooner, rather than later. Hopefully PlayStation won't keep fans waiting too much longer!

