PlayStation Showcase Rumor Suggests Event Is Imminent

A new PlayStation Showcase may be coming very soon. The way games are announced and shown off has changed quite a lot over the last decade. Ten years ago, E3 was at its peak and the place to see all of the big game announcements. As time went on, Nintendo realized it didn't need E3 and could do regular Nintendo Directs where it could have less announcements on a more frequent basis. Still, the biggest events tend to fall around E3 time in the summer, but PlayStation eventually joined in on this model with its State of Plays and then later, the infrequent PlayStation Showcase. The Showcase events are more akin to a big E3 event, with bombshell announcements and grand reveals that blow peoples' minds. The last PlayStation Showcase featured Marvel's Wolverine, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, and many other awesome reveals, so expectations for the next Showcase are high.

Thankfully, it sounds like the next Showcase is imminent. According to insider Jeff Grubb, PlayStation is reportedly planning its next PlayStation Showcase for May. If for whatever reason that doesn't happen, it's still expected to happen before Summer Game Fest which is being held on June 8th. As of right now, it's unclear when it will happen. It seems likely it could happen toward the end of May, but it really remains to be seen. It's also rumored that Mortal Kombat 12 could be properly unveiled at the event when this happens, so that's one game we can expect.

With Marvel's Spider-Man 2 slated for this fall, it seems likely we will get first gameplay for that game and maybe even a release date at the PlayStation Showcase. Fans are also hoping to see the multiplayer spin-off for The Last of Us as well since it has been in the works for several years now. Either way, Sony is likely cooking up a lot of interesting projects that we will get to see at this event.

