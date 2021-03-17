PlayStation Store Mega March Sale Live With Mega Discounts on PS4 and PS5 Games

✖

The PlayStation Store has updated with its Mega March sale, giving PS4 and PS5 owners a chance to snag a number of great games at significant discounts. The sale is set to end on April 1st, and includes several recent games, many of which released towards the end of 2020. For those that held off on buying some of last year's bigger games, this really might be the best opportunity yet! Of course, there's at least one notable 2021 release, and there are a number of older games, as well. Some of the Mega March sale's highlights can be found below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (PS4)- $19.99 (from $39.99)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4/PS5)- $38.99 (from $59.99)

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition (PS4/PS5)- $17.99 (from $29.99)

Empire of Sin (PS4)- $27.99 (from $39.99)

Far Cry New Dawn (PS4)- $11.99 (from $39.99)

Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition (PS4/PS5)- $49.99 (from $99.99)

Inside (PS4)- $4.99 (from $19.99)

Journey to the Savage Planet (PS4)- $17.99 (from $29.99)

NHL 21 (PS4)- $23.99 (from $59.99)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition (PS4)- $11.99 (from $14.99)

The presence of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition on the list is certainly notable! It initially released on PS3 back in 2010, but the game was only made available on PS4 in January. Fans had been begging Ubisoft for a new release for years, but it seemed the game might have been lost to time. Fortunately, it's available now on modern consoles, and at a discount on PS4! For those unfamiliar with the game, ComicBook.com's review can be found right here.

All in all, it seems like there's quite a bit for PlayStation fans to celebrate! This is just a small sample of what can be found, and there are even several bundles that have been discounted, such as the EA Star Wars Triple Bundle, or an Assassin's Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle. All of the games available from the sale can be found right here.

What do you think of the PlayStation Store's Mega March sale? Are there any games you're thinking about buying? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!