PlayStation Store Sale Deals For This Week

It’s never too late to save a few bucks on growing that gaming library and every week both Xbox and PlayStation offer special savings for those that opt into the membership services each platform provides. Earlier today we shared this week’s Deals With Gold over on Xbox, and now it’s time to see what the Sony camp has to offer.

This week’s North American deals run until February 20th at 8 AM PT. Here’s what is available this week:

All Deals

PlayStation 4

Battleborn – $7.49

BioShock: The Collection – $19.79

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $19.79

Crossing Souls – $11.99

Evolve – $7.49

Ultimate Edition – $12.49 Deluxe – $9.99

Expand – $2.99

The Fall Bundle – $16.78

Mafia III

Deluxe Edition – $23.99

NBA 2K18 – $38.99

Legend – $49.99

Legend Gold – $82.49

NBA Live 18: The One Edition – $4.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $41.49

Advanced Edition – $41.99 Complete Edition – $90.99 Gold – $62.99

True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1 – $7.99

WWE 2K18 – $29.99

XCOM 2

Digital Deluxe – $24.74



PlayStation 3

Demon’s Souls – $9.99

NBA 2K18 – $23.99

PlayStation Vita

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution 2 Plus – $4.99

XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus – $4.99

Our recommendation:

You can’t go wrong with the Borderlands: Handsome Jack Collection. Borderlands is a hilarious franchise with amazing cell-shading to look like a comic book brought to life. With memorable characters you’ll keep with you forever, and hilarious one-liners that will have you weeping happy tears, the compiled collection of all of the games is too good to pass up. Here’s more about what the Handsome Jack Collection has to offer:

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is the essential Borderlands compilation and includes the definitive versions of both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, built specifically for next-gen consoles. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One customers will experience the absolute highest performance and highest fidelity graphics for any Borderlands game ever played on a video game console. For the first time in the franchise’s history, play four-player split screen on a single television, all in stunning high definition.