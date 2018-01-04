Cold Iron Puzzle Shooter Coming to PSVR this Month

(Photo: Catch & Release)

If you’re a fan of classic Westerns, but tired of the repetitive Western shooters that have been produced throughout games history, then maybe immersing yourself in a cyber-western VR adventure is the kind of change you need. Cold Iron, a new shooter out soon for PlayStation VR, aims dead-center at that market and takes the player on a wild ride. The game’s new trailer may not reveal too much until it’s neon-colored, ominous end, but Cold Iron sounds pretty interesting, described on its official press site as “an experience that combines the boss rush gameplay of Cuphead, the white-knuckled western aesthetic of Red Dead Redemption, and the magic and mystery of The Dark Tower.” Check it out:

Part puzzle, part shooter, part neon trip, Cold Iron looks perfectly made for VR and even has an interesting fantasy storyline to follow: “Your father warned you: NEVER touch his gun. After mysterious outlaws rode into town and murdered him, you were left with no other choice. Now you must awaken the power of Cold Iron–a demonic pistol possessed by a hungry spirit–and dance with the deadliest duelists in the world’s first virtual reality puzzle shooter.”

Here are some of the features that players can expect when they pick the game up at the end of this month:

Action Packed: Split-second showdowns against notorious outlaws, sorcerers, and unstoppable killing machines.

Split-second showdowns against notorious outlaws, sorcerers, and unstoppable killing machines. The Weird West: Forge a dark pact with Cold Iron to avenge your father’s murder.

Forge a dark pact with Cold Iron to avenge your father’s murder. All The World’s A Stage: A complete narrative experience told in bite-sized VR chunks, Cold Iron is a story rich with gripping voice acting and thought-provoking characters.

A complete narrative experience told in bite-sized VR chunks, Cold Iron is a story rich with gripping voice acting and thought-provoking characters. Into Another Dimension: Explore new worlds filled with lightning-fast gunfighters and long-forgotten beasts.

Explore new worlds filled with lightning-fast gunfighters and long-forgotten beasts. The Future Is Here: Cold Iron is a new genre for a new medium. Experience it exclusively in virtual reality.

Cold Iron releases for Oculus Touch, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR on January 30th.