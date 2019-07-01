PlayStation Vue Subscription Prices Have Gone Up

PlayStation Vue is Sony’s subscription service for watching programs from some of the biggest channels around, and it’s not a bad deal depending on how much TV you watch. It helps turn the PlayStation 4 into an all-in-one media device, but the prices you pay to get that convenience are changing soon. Sony announced on Monday that all of its various PlayStation Vue tiers have now become more expensive, though those who are current subscribers won’t see the change take effect until the end of the month.

Sony announced the price hikes on Monday in a post on the PlayStation Blog that informed subscribers of the new prices and the reasoning behind the changes. Access, Core, Elite, and Ultra are the four different products PlayStation Vue subscribers have to choose from, each with their own offerings that range from just popular TV to premium experiences, and each one is going to be $5 more expensive starting now for new customers or at the end of the month for many others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With costs rising each year for content, we constantly evaluate each deal to ensure we continue to deliver the content you want while considering the overall value of each package,” the PlayStation Blog post said. “After reviewing this, we have made the decision to raise the price of all of our multi-channel plans by $5. This change starts today for new customers. Our existing customers will keep their current price for at least 30 days and will see the new price beginning on their first billing cycle on or after July 31.”

PlayStation Vue boasts a wide selection of channels that you’d usually find from different tiers of cable networks including ESPN, HBO, and other channels, though which ones of those you get depends on which subscription you purchase. Access is the cheapest at $49.99 a month while Ultra costs $84.99 each billing cycle. A pop-up which appears when you visit the subscription’s site informs visitors of the new prices, and an FAQ for the various plans answers any lingering questions you might have about PlayStation Vue.