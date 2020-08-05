Pokemon Releases New Sports Collection

A new sportswear collection based on the Pokemon franchise is now available exclusively on the Pokemon Center website. The new collection features jerseys, track jackets, soccer scarves, and more. It’s a pretty fitting line for the summer, with designs that stand out from the rest of Pokemon Center’s other offerings. Unsurprisingly, the majority of these new products focus on Pikachu, with a new logo where the Pokemon looks ready to take on all challengers. For those looking for some new sportswear, or just Pokemon fans hoping to diversify their clothing options, the line should have a lot to offer!

Pikachu is not the only Pokemon to appear in the clothing line, however. The electric mouse is joined by a trio of Pokemon that seem rather fitting for the sports-theme: Machamp, Lucario, and Scorbunny. Machamp and Lucario have physical appearances that seem appropriate for products such as fitted tank tops, while Scorbunny’s soccer-inspired design makes it a similarly strong fit for this collection.

Out of all the new products, the sports jersey might be the most exciting offering in the line. The soccer-style jersey has the number “25” prominently featured (that’s Pikachu’s Pokedex number, for the uninitiated), with the same Pikachu logo that’s emblazoned on the rest of the line. A soccer scarf with the Pikachu logo, alongside images of Machamp and Lucario, seems like the perfect accessory to go with the jersey.

Those looking for something a little more subtle might be interested in the track jacket, instead. The jacket has a smaller version of the new Pikachu logo on the left side of the wearer. The collection also has various polo shirt offerings with a similarly subtle touch.

All in all, it seems like the Pokemon Sports Collection is one of the more robust offerings we’ve seen from the Pokemon Center! While items featuring Raboot or Cinderace would have been a nice addition given their soccer-influence, it is nice to see Scorbunny appearing on some of the options in the collection! Fans of Pokemon Sword and Shield should be happy to see the character getting some increased focus!

Are you a fan of the Pokemon Sports Collection? Which item are you looking forward to adding to your wardrobe? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

