Pokemon Champions Bug Ruins One of the Best Pokemon and Fans Are Demanding an Immediate Update

Pokemon Champions has entered the M-C regulation, bringing new Pokemon, new items, and shifting up the meta. There are clear frontrunners emerging as new threats and older Pokemon gaining new dangerous partners. But this isn’t the only change that the update introduced. Fans have discovered a major bug that completely nerfs one of the game’s best Pokemon and takes away the main reason for using it. The worst part is that the bug is directly tied to Rillaboom, one of the best supporting Pokemon and a threat to meta Pokemon like Basculegion and Mega Swampert.

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The M-C Update for Pokemon Champions features a bug involving Grassy Glide, one of Rillaboom’s best moves. The move is relatively strong, but what makes it so deadly is the fact that it gains priority in Grassy Terrain, something Rillaboom’s ability Grassy Surge sets up when it enters the battlefield. Normally, players could just use Farigiraf and its ability, Armor Tail, to counter this. But the bug seemingly allows Rillaboom to ignore this ability and still act as a priority move.

Fans Demand Pokemon Champions Fix Rillaboom’s Grassy Glide

Farigiraf’s ability Armor Tail prevents any Pokemon from using a priority move against its team, stopping moves like Fake Out, Prankster moves, and Grassy Glide. However, with the update and Rillaboom’s introduction, a bug prevents Grassy Glide from triggering Armor Tail, allowing the move to be used as if Farigiraf was not on the field. Fans quickly noticed this and were able to reproduce it.

Redditor LemonDemon25 discovered that Grassy Glide can ignore Armor Tail in a specific situation, saying, “This glitch happens when an adjacent pokemon of Rillaboom switches out and opposing Farigiraf switches in.” Initially, fans were confused because Armor Tail would occasionally stop Grassy Glide as intended, but sometimes let it through. With testing, the exact source was discovered and captured.

It is unclear why this happens, but fans want an immediate update to stop this from happening. One of the main appeals of Farigiraf is Armor Tail because of how prevalent priority moves are. Not only that, but Basculegion is one of the most popular meta Pokemon, with Mega Swampert also being a strong pick. However, without Armor Tail, the slower Rillaboom can simply quick Grassy Glide and secure one-hit knockouts.

Without Armor Tail activating, Farigiraf becomes little more than a bulky Trick Room setter, but there are other options for this, including the recently added Indeedee Female. The Pokemon Company needs to quickly patch this bug, or it runs the risk of buffing an already strong Pokemon and nerfing one of the most important meta Pokemon.