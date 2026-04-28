5 Strongest Pokémon To Dominate Ranked Matches In Pokémon Champions

The first Season of Pokémon Champions has seen competitive multiplayer develop in a new way, with the game’s unique Pokémon roster and certain gameplay restrictions making it a fresh experience for many players. Unlike other competitive formats for the Pokémon series, Pokémon Champions creates a new definition of strength within its “meta,” mostly based on which Pokémon players can put together on a team. As a result, some familiar Pokémon are till strong, but others offer consistent strategies that are often hard for your opponents to counter.

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Stats and move lists are only part of the picture that defines a Pokémon’s strength in any turned-based battle signature to the series. Usually, Pokémon with abilities, attacks, and stats that help enhance their natural strategies end up being great fighters, especially when they have few elemental weakness as well. From overwhelming Mega Evolutions to defensive juggernauts, some Pokémon just have more tools to succeed in matches than others.

5. Aggron

Aggron on its own isn’t too special of a Pokémon, but when it Mega Evolves, it becomes a monstrous wall of defense that opponents will have a hard time taking down. Not only does this Pokémon change from a Steel/Rock-type with several weaknesses to a pure Steel-type, but it also raises all its defensive stats to their full potential. Unless your rival has a Fire, Rock, Ground, or Fighting-type, they almost have no chance of reducing this creature’s HP to zero.

Moves like Body Press and Iron Defense are good for this Pokémon, along with Rest and Sleep Talk to keep its health restored whenever opponents find a counter. Mega Aggron can easily outlast your rival’s entire team, using a simple but effective strategy that is great for beginners to Pokémon Champions. Steel’s many resistances will prevent Mega Aggron from taking much damage, keeping it active long enough for other Pokémon to go down. While it tends to struggle to deal damage, it is excellent in Double Battles where you have another attacker making up for that weakness.

4. Froslass

Mega Froslass is a great Mega Evolution introduced in Pokémon Legends: Z-A that made it into Pokémon Champions. Among the Pokémon who rely on weather effects for success, Froslass is one of the best, with far fewer weaknesses than Drizzle Pelipper and its 4x vulnerability to Electric-type moves. With supercharged stats through its Mega Evolution, Mega Froslass can immediately trigger Hail to fall on the battlefield, benefiting a team that grows stronger with that hazard.

Throughout the five turns that Hail stays active, Mega Froslass naturally gains a huge Speed advantage, outmaneuvering foes with swift attacks that pack a huge punch. Powerful Ice-type or Ghost-type attacks like Blizzard, Shadow Ball, or other Special Attack focused moves are perfect for this Pokémon, allowing you to eliminate opponents before they can react. Other moves for coverage like Aurora Veil or Protect can keep Froslass active long enough to play to its strengths, moving swiftly alongside a team that benefits from being in Hail.

3. Incineroar

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There are few Pokémon stronger than Incineroar, with the Fire/Dark-type usually being one of the best competitive Pokémon of all time. With Pokémon Champions‘ limited battle items and roster, though, Incineroar isn’t at full strength, but still remains an excellent choice for any team. Intimidate from Incineroar automatically lowers an opponent’s Attack, working well for both Single and Double Battles. That being said, Double Battles put Incineroar at a clear advantage, lowering the Attack of both enemy Pokémon the moment it takes the stage.

Incineroar has above average attacking stats, supporting moves like Flare Blitz and Parting Shot in its arsenal. This Pokémon’s instant advantage through Intimidate grows even stronger with moves like Fake Out, which typically cause enemy Pokémon to flinch to support your other Pokémon’s strategy during a Double Battle. Having Protect or Helping Hand can round out Incineroar’s supportive role, but there are other great offensive moves it can learn that could take down rival Pokémon insanely fast compared to other creatures in the game.

2. Sneasler

The Poison/Fighting-type Sneasler may not seem like a threat right away, but this is a mistake that can too often lead to defeat in Pokémon Champions. Sneasler is a master of Speed, going faster than most Pokémon without items playing a factor. Through this advantage, moves like Close Combat can one-shot enemies weak to the Fighting-type almost instantly, including the stalwart Mega Aggron mentioned earlier. This regional form Pokémon from Legends: Arceus becomes even stronger when you give it a strong loadout to support this strategy.

Given Sneasler the Unburden ability gives it double the Speed when it consumes or loses a held item, such as a Berry. A multitude of items can trigger Unburden, but it might be best to go with a Berry that makes super-effective Ground, Psychic, or Flying-type moves less damaging. With reduced punishment from those moves, Sneasler can easily use Dire Claw to poison, paralyze, or put targets to sleep, with an astounding 30% chance of delivering such a condition. Other moves like Fake Out and Protect can keep Sneasler alive for longer, allowing it to win many battles decisively.

1. Garchomp

Garchomp remains dominant in any form of battle in Pokémon Champions, mainly for how versatile the Pokémon is. The coverage from Garchomp’s Dragon and Ground-type affinities make it capable of inflicting super effective damage to a wide variety of foes, with only Fairy or Ice-types really threatening it. When paired with a Pokémon that can whip up a Sandstorm, its Sand Veil ability can make it dodge attacks better too to even avoid attacks mean to counter it.

Yet, its Rough Skin ability is by far its best, causing rival Pokémon to take damage just by hitting Garchomp with any contact move. The high Speed and Attack stats of Garchomp allow it to easily pull off moves like Dragon Claw and Earthquake, with the latter sometimes hitting both foes in Double Battles for maximum effectiveness. Rock Slide for possible flinching and Protect for some defense can round out a good move list for Garchomp, but its items can help it shine even further.

A Sitrus Berry can restore Garchomp’s health when it gets hurt, while a Haban Berry can prevent enemy Dragon-type attacks from harming it as badly. A Focus Sash could even save Garchomp from getting knocked out, allowing it to retaliate for at least one more turn. Garchomp has been a “meta” pick for player teams since Gen 4, so it makes sense that Pokémon Champions would continue to see this Pokémon’s overwhelming strength many years later.

What the strongest Pokémon you use for your team in Pokémon Champions? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!