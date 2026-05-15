5 Things Pokemon Champions Need to Do to Be the Series’ Best Live Service Game

Pokemon Champions is the game I have been wanting for years. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet made me more interested in competitive battling than ever, but I didn’t have the time to train teams up and compete. But Pokemon’s new dedicated battling game makes competitive Pokemon more accessible than ever, and wraps it up with a live service. But with the live service model, there are certain expectations and requirements for long-term success. So, even though Pokemon Champions is off to a hot start, it could lose its momentum unless it takes the right steps.

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Live service games live and die based on content and support. So far, Pokemon already has one of the largest player bases in gaming, but maintaining interest requires more than ranked ladders and seasonal updates. Pokemon Champions has a solid foundation, but it needs more to keep players invested, especially when it comes to casual players who aren’t as interested in the competitive meta. With that in mind, these five things can make Pokemon Champions the best live service Pokemon game we’ve ever seen.

5) Better Battles Passes to Justify Paying

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Battle passes have become a standard part of live service games, but many players are growing tired of systems that feel repetitive, overly grindy, or lackluster in rewards. If Pokemon Champions wants to maintain long-term engagement, its battle pass structure needs to feel rewarding instead of exhausting. Especially considering the additional cost with each new pass, and right now, Pokemon Champions’ battle passes are not worth the cost.

The main issue with the battle pass in Pokemon Champions is the rewards. These are Pokemon, Mega Stones, icons, avatar clothing, and other in-game currency. On the surface, these seem like fine rewards, but when you consider how easy it is to get most of these in-game, the pass feels obsolete. The only unique thing within the pass is the customization options, and even these are disappointing.

Making the battle pass in Pokemon Champions worth it requires more than adding better and more exclusive rewards. The Pokemon Company should consider adding some currency or method that lets players use a battle pass to purchase the next, as many other games do. This incentivizes players to purchase the battle pass and play more to unlock its rewards and get progression for the next one. A system that respects player time while still rewarding dedicated fans would help Pokemon Champions stand out from other live service games.

4) New Challenges to Engage Players

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One of the fastest ways live service games lose momentum is repetition. Ranked battles alone are not enough to sustain long-term player interest, especially for players who do not enjoy constant competitive pressure. Pokemon Champions needs rotating challenges and events that give players reasons to keep experimenting with new teams and strategies.

Right now, nearly every challenge in Pokemon Champions is a repeat of another, or some slight modification to pre-existing ones. These could incentivize players to experiment more with their teams and strategies. Right now, players can simply swap a Pokemon out or change a single move and complete challenges. Or, they have to rely on luck, such as getting critical hits, to complete these.

Limited-time challenge events could also help maintain engagement. Weekly tournaments, restricted formats, rental team competitions, and survival gauntlets would create variety while encouraging experimentation. Pokemon works best competitively when players constantly adapt rather than relying on the same teams for months at a time.

3) Game Modes With Different Rulesets

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Variety is essential for longevity, and Pokemon has one of the deepest battle systems in gaming. The problem is that official formats often narrow the meta around a relatively small pool of viable Pokemon. Pokemon Champions needs more modes with creative rulesets to keep gameplay fresh. This would especially appeal to casual players, but also give competitive players more ways to have less intense matches.

Randomized battles would immediately help with replayability. Formats where players receive randomly generated teams force adaptability and reduce reliance on established meta picks. These modes are often some of the most enjoyable because they reward game knowledge rather than simply copying popular builds online. This is easily one of my most-played modes in Pokemon Showdown, and I know it would do well in Pokemon Champions.

The game should also embrace experimental formats more. Monotype battles, limited Pokedex formats, draft systems, inverse battles, and restricted item tournaments could all create entirely different competitive environments. Pokemon’s mechanics are flexible enough to support countless rule sets if developers are willing to experiment. Giving players multiple ways to enjoy the game helps prevent burnout and keeps the community active long term.

2) Better Offline AI Battles

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Offline content often gets ignored in live service games, but it remains incredibly important for Pokemon specifically. Many fans enjoy team building and battling without wanting to deal with online toxicity, disconnects, or constantly shifting metas. Stronger AI battles would give players a reason to keep playing even during slower content periods.

Pokemon AI has historically been easy, often relying on inflated levels rather than intelligent strategy. Pokemon Champions could finally address that by introducing trainers who use competitive tactics, advanced prediction systems, and coordinated team strategies. A robust offline mode would also help newer players learn the competitive scene. AI challenges designed around teaching advanced mechanics could help bridge that gap naturally.

Battle simulations based on real player data could make offline opponents even more engaging. Imagine AI trainers modeled after popular competitive archetypes or championship-level strategies. Players could practice against difficult team styles without risking ranked points, making offline play feel genuinely valuable instead of secondary content. This would also tie into a battle replay system, something Pokemon Champions desperately needs.

1) More Content (Pokemon, Items, etc.)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

More than anything else, Pokemon Champions needs consistent content updates to survive long-term. Live service games thrive when players feel like the experience keeps evolving, and Pokemon has one of the largest content pools in gaming history to pull from. Adding more Pokemon regularly should be a major priority. Limiting the pool of Pokemon is understandable, but when new Pokemon are added, they need to be good ones and not the elemental monkeys.

Held items, abilities, moves, and battle mechanics should also evolve. Even small gameplay additions can completely reshape competitive balance. Pokemon’s battle system has stayed engaging for decades largely because each generation introduces new mechanics that alter team building dramatically. Adding iconic items and other gimmicks would bring more variety to the game, both competitively and casually.

The game also needs better quality-of-life systems overall. Faster team-building tools, improved stat tracking, battle replays, spectator modes, and tournament integration would all help Pokemon Champions feel like a modern competitive platform. Pokemon already has the gameplay depth needed for a successful live service title. The challenge now is building enough content and support around it to maintain excitement for years rather than months.

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