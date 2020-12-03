Pokemon Announces Another Huge Plush

Another Pokemon is getting a mega-sized plush, and this one even comes with detachable "mini" plushes. Earlier today, Takara Tomy announced a new 100 cm Dragapult plush, which will be released in Japan later this week. Dragapult is a unique Dragon/Ghost-type Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield as that game's new psuedo-Legendary Pokemon. Dragapult is one of the strongest Pokemon in the game, with a unique moveset that makes it very hard to beat. The Pokemon also attracted a fanbase due to its unique design, with a head modelled after a stealth bomber and two Dreepy (the Pokemon's pre-evolved form) which rest on its head and can be fired at foes as part of an attack. The giant Dragapult plush even comes with two detachable Dreepy plushes, just like in the games. You can check out images of the Dragapult plush below:

Oh to have a 100 cm Dragapult plush to hug and surf the web with pic.twitter.com/Wlk3cETESH — Shisui (@NMHDLM) December 3, 2020

This is the latest in a series of jumbo-sized Pokemon plushes released in Japan. Earlier this year, the Pokemon Company released massive plushes of Pikachu and Meowth, as well as a life-size version of Psyduck that stands nearly three feet tall. Other recent "mega-sized" pieces of merchandise include an official Metapod sleeping bag that was both functional and bizarre.

Sadly, the Dragapult plush has only been announced for a Japanese release, so Pokemon fans will have to turn to the secondary market if they want to add this plush to their collection. The plush will cost about $90 in US dollars, and larger versions of the plush will also be sold. Pre-orders will officially launch tomorrow.