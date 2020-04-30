Pokemon is Making Humongous Gigantamax Pikachu and Meowth Plushes

The Pokemon Company will be selling jumbo-sized plushes of Gigantamax Pikachu and Gigantamax Meowth later this year in Japan. Earlier this week, the Pokemon Company revealed the Super Gigantamax Pikachu and Super Gigantamax Meowth plushes, which will go on sale in Japan in October 2020. These are incredibly hefty plushes - the Super Gigantamax Pikachu plush is 31 inches tall, 24 inches wide, and a whopping 10 pounds, while the Super Gigantamax Meowth plush is over five and a half feet tall, making it larger than most body pillows. Both are also impressively expensive, with Pikachu costing about $410 and Meowth ringing in at a more modest $310.

The Pokemon Company introduced Gigantamax Pokemon in last year's Pokemon Sword and Shield as a variant of the game's core Dynamax mechanic. While players can Dynamax their Pokemon in certain areas, turning them into kaiju-sized monsters, Gigantamax goes one step further by increasing their size and changing their shape. For instance, Pikachu reverts to his "chubby" form first seen in Pokemon Red and Blue, while Meowth becomes a "long cat" straight out of a meme. And while both Gigantamax Meowth and Gigantamax Pikachu are incredibly popular, neither Pokemon can be obtained normally in the game. Both can only be obtained via special giveaways, either from purchasing and playing the game early or by having save data for Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu on your Nintendo Switch.

While only a handful of Pokemon species can Gigantamax, a few more species will get Gigantamax forms with the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield's DLC later this year. At least five new species will get Gigantamax forms, and we're guessing that even more will pop up in the future.

Sadly, while it may be tempting to buy a closet-sized Pikachu plush for your home, it seems unlikely that the Pokemon plushes will make an appearance in the US. Both plushes are only getting a limited release based on pre-order numbers. Luckily, the "normal" sized Gigantamax Pokemon plushes seem a little more likely to get a US release.

Do you want a Pikachu or Meowth plush that's larger than most children?

