Pokémon Generation 10 Rumor Reveals Huge Combat Change After Legends Games

A recent leak about Pokémon Generation 10 reveals that significant changes to combat and other gaming mechanics are forthcoming. The Pokémon franchise has been doing incredibly well lately, with the release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A in 2025 for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. While that game entertains millions of fans around the world, the franchise continues, and several improvements and drastic changes are coming in Generation 10. These changes are likely to please longtime fans of the franchise, as they combine previous mechanics with newly introduced ones to create an enhanced gaming experience.

On November 16, 2025, prominent leaker @Light_88_ revealed on X that turn-based combat is returning to the franchise for Pokémon Generation 10. This is a significant change, but it’s hardly the only news concerning the forthcoming generation. As was previously reported on ComicBook, the game is tentatively titled Pokémon Wind and Wave. It will mix new and old styles of gameplay, combining elements from multiple titles. The leak also revealed that there will be freedom of character movement during turn-based combat, mirroring similar mechanics from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Additionally, battles will occur automatically on the world map.

Turn-Based Combat Returns to Pokémon

Another change indicates that area effects and attacks will be added to combat movies, copying a similar mechanic from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The last time a mainline Pokémon game featured turn-based combat was in 2022 with the release of Arceus, so fans who enjoyed that playing style have something to look forward to when Wind and Waves releases. That said, for those fans who became accustomed to the real-time battle mechanics in Legends: Z-A, they might not appreciate stepping back into what worked in Arceus, though only time will tell.

As of writing, a release date for the Gen 10 game has yet to be revealed, though it’s likely that it will come out sometime in 2026. Next year marks the 27th anniversary of the franchise, as the first game was released on the Nintendo Game Boy on February 27, 1999 (known around the world as Pokémon Day). While it’s possible fans will get their hands on Wind and Waves by that date, it seems more likely that it will come sometime later in the year. It’s also rumored to come out on the Nintendo Switch 2, and there’s no indication that it will also arrive on the Switch.

Whenever Pokémon Wind and Wave finally arrives, it will be set somewhere in an archipelago with Southeast Asian vibes. Some or all elements of the islands will be procedurally generated. It will likely utilize a new graphics engine, feature the same kind of open-world gameplay fans have come to expect, and more. Of course, many of these updates are based on rumors provided by leakers, so it’s possible that not all of them are true. Still, these leakers have a history of providing accurate details. As a result, players shouldn’t be surprised to see any or all of the aforementioned updates when Wind and Wave is released.

