Pokemon Announces New Animated Special (And It’s Releasing Sooner Than You Think)

Pokemon Horizons doesn’t appear as though it is stopping any time soon as Liko and Roy are still dodging the advances of the Explorers while exploring their world. Luckily, the new series is far from the only place that you’ll be able to check out adventures surrounding the pocket monsters. A new special has been announced that apparently won’t focus on Pokemon battles but will focus on one of the biggest pocket monsters from Generation One. Buckle up, because this year’s Pokemon Day has a special surprise that will focus on a Dragonite who wants nothing more than to deliver mail.

Pokemon Day, for those who might not be aware, will take place this year on February 27th, meaning anime fans are only a few weeks away from seeing this annual even take place. For those who might not be familiar with the annual event, Pokemon Day is a celebration of the anniversary of the original Pokemon Red And Green games that hit the market on that day in 1996. Ever since the first Pokemon Day arrived, the franchise has used the opportunity to share big announcements across the world of the pocket monsters. Even with this new Dragonite special coming down the pike, the upcoming event is sure to have more announcements regarding the Pokemon franchise.

Dragonite And The Postman

The upcoming anime special will feature a young girl named Hana who has become obsessed with a mail delivery dragon that flies around the world. When Hana stumbles upon a letter with no address, she makes it her mission to find the one who wrote it. In discovering that the letter was written by a young boy named Rio, Hana looks to find the best solution to delivering this parcel that is addressed to Rio’s father on his birthday. While Pokemon Horizons is normally covered by long-time Pokemon studio OLM, this special will see Comix Wave Films taking the reins.

The special’s producer, Shuhei Hamasaki, had the following thoughts to share regarding the upcoming Dragonite feature, “To commemorate Pokémon Day, we bring you Dragonite and the Postman! We made this video with the hope that it will be a memorable video that will remain in your heart forever, in honor of all the staff involved with Pokémon and Pokémon fans all over the world. Don’t miss the original story and beautiful world created by the best on-site staff, and the dynamic Pokémon animation. We hope that this work will be enjoyed by a wide range of people, from children who are crazy about Pokémon to adults who have played it before. Let’s enjoy the 29th anniversary of Pokémon with the main characters Hana and Dragonite!!”

Comix Wave Films has quite the history in the anime world, producing some of the biggest films in recent years for the medium. Since 2016, the production house has been working with legendary director Makoto Shinkai to create such critically acclaimed hits at Your Name, Weathering With You, and Suzume. Considering the works that we’ve seen Comix Wave produce in the past, checking out their take on Dragonite and the world of Pokemon will be one you won’t want to miss.

