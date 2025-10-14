10 Biggest Things Revealed in the Massive Pokemon Leak: Gen 10, New Games & More

The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have just become the target of a huge leak, revealing information about past games and the companies’ plans for the future. Generation 10, Generation 11, and more have received new information, pointing toward massive changes within the series. Fans have always wanted more from Pokemon, and it seems like that time is coming. Next-gen visuals, expansive new regions, and gameplay innovations are just some of what the leaked documents contain. If these prove to be true, Game Freak has a bold vision for the future of Pokemon.

With leaks of this nature, it is important to remain skeptical. This is unverified information, and even if it is true, it may change over time. That said, we have highlighted the ten biggest reveals in the Pokemon leak.

10) Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Dlc Changed How Pokemon Does DLC

The leak revealed that the budget for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet’s DLC was so massive that it rivaled the entire development cost for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. As a result, Game Freak plans to keep future DLC “at an appropriate scale,” and fans can likely expect Pokemon Legends: Z-A’s DLC to follow this new directive. A part of this has to do with revenue generated by the DLC, which, according to the leak, roughly 25% players purchased it. Additionally, there seemed to be a bug that affected development due to the DLC not being planned from the start, leading to Game Freak mandating that all future games will be built with DLC in mind.

9) Pokemon Legends: Z-A Has a Surprisingly Low Budget

Speaking of the budget, the leak revealed how much Game Freak spent during the development of Pokemon Legends: Z-A. It reportedly cost $13 million to produce, and it seems to be worth it, as reviews are showing a favorable reception to it. The game is set to release in a few days, but fans can see various Mega Evolutions through the leaks from Centro Leaks ahead of launch day.

8) Pokemon Champions Gets First Look At Mobile UI

The Pokemon Company’s Pokemon Champions is another upcoming game that was in the leak. It is planned for both Nintendo Switch consoles and mobile devices, and players have gotten an in-depth look at the mobile UI. It features touch screen buttons, presumably showing options for selecting moves, switching Pokemon, and possibly running or giving up. There appear to be developer buttons, such as showing how many camera angles there are. Fans also see a battle between Charizard and Lucario against Charizard and Beedrill, showing that they will be available in-game.

7) Pokeopia Will Potentially Receive DLC

While only recently announced, Pokeopia appears to have DLC planned after its release. No details were shared outside of this acknowledgment, but Game Freak seems to intend to release it before Generation 10 releases.

6) Unova Remakes Hint Toward Nintendo Switch 3 Release

One of the most requested games is a remake of Pokemon Black and White, and while the leak revealed there are no active plans for this at the time, it did show a discussion about them. Specifically, it mentions that if and when the remakes happen, Game Freak wants to put in the effort to make them full remakes. The company is aware of how much fans love these games and wants to ensure they are done right. Based on the leaks, there is likely a long wait before these projects happen, with many suggesting it would release on a Nintendo Switch 3.

5) The Pokemon Company Redesigns Multiple Pokemon

The leak revealed that Generation 10, Pokemon Wave, and Wind is an ambitious project and aims to release in 2026. A part of this is redesigning Pokemon, something that has caused a stir among fans even if the changes are minimal. From the leak, it was revealed that Charizard, Machamp, and Lumineon are getting slight changes to their models. This is likely done to update the Pokemon for the new graphics, but some fans are hoping for new forms of these Pokemon.

4) Pokemon Legends: Galar May Be the Next Legends Game

A major surprise in the leak was the concept of a Pokemon Legends game set in Galar. It would take place 1,000 years before the events of Pokemon Sword and Shield, and it showed several possibilities for this game. A G-Max Nidoking may have been added, and G-Max Coalossal was also seen in a screenshot. Xenoblade Chronicles X was reportedly a big inspiration for this project, and the game would feature a plot of creating the first Gigantamax Ball. If the leaks prove true, Pokemon Legends: Galar is aiming for a 2027 or 2028 release window and will be the third game in the Legends series.

3) Pokemon’s Generation 11 Slated for a 2030 Release

The leak reveals Game Freak’s future plans for Generation 11. At the time, nothing is known besides a 2030 release window and that the company wants to increase development time for mainline games. Given how far out this is, development could change wildly for this game, but Game Freak is working on getting it started toward the end of this year.

2) Pokemon Generation 10 Reveals Name and Impressive Engine

Major details about Generation 10, or Pokemon Wave and Pokemon Wind, according to the leak, were included in these documents. It is inspired by Indonesia and Southeast Asia, offering a lush archipelago that reminds one of Sun and Moon’s tropical aesthetic. Exploration plays a major role here, including underwater exploration, returning, and being able to ride nearly every large Pokemon. There will be some form of procedural generation that will give numerous islands, but it is unclear how this will be fully implemented when the game releases in 2026.

The games will be Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, allowing it to take advantage of the better hardware. This seems to show Game Freak adding MMO and online mechanics, as well as updating visuals across the board. The engine used in the footage shows impressive water and wind physics, showing how fitting the names are. Another new aspect is the introduction of Seed species, but aside from it possibly being a new evolution mechanic, not much is known about this.

The story also had details leaked, revealing the core objective and surrounding details. Traditional gyms will be replaced with 18 unique challenges representing each of the series’ types. The Sustainable Development Goals are the working name for these. As for the player, they are a young child who follows their mother to a new region on vacation. A sibling and rival character will accompany them, and the main antagonist is reportedly a hotel magnate who has a dark vision of human-Pokemon coexistence. Finally, a 21-year-old Survival Professor will guide the player.

1) Pokemon Seed Is the Pokemon MMO Fans Have Wanted for Years

Project Seed appears to be one of the most ambitious projects from Game Freak yet. The leak reveals the massive scale of this game, a fully realized Pokemon MMO that includes past regions like Hoenn, Sinnoh, Kanto, and Johto. The information reveals that players will be able to seamlessly travel to these locations throughout the interconnected world.

It would also include real-world weather and seasonal changes that dynamically affect gameplay. It further aims to shift its game encounters to a real-time system, meaning it will feel like a living, breathing ecosystem as Pokemon availability shifts. All of this is a part of the game’s goal of achieving next-generation gameplay, something Game Freak is in the prototype phase of testing.

