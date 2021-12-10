Pokemon Go Details 2021 Holiday Plans, Which Includes New Pokemon

Pokemon Go has provided new details about its upcoming holiday plans, with a two-part event launching next week. Pokemon Go ends every year with an annual holiday event, which features Costumed Pokemon and increased appearances of various types of Pokemon. This year’s event will bring back several past costumed Pokemon, introduce a pair of new Costumed Pokemon, and adds two new species of Pokemon to the game. The event will also feature the debut of a new feature – the Postcard Book, which serves as an archive of the places players and their friends visited in the game. Several avatar items will also be added to the game, giving players the chance to be festive as they play during the event.

Similar to last year, the event will be split into two parts. The first part will see the arrival of two new costumed Pokemon – Holiday Spheal and Holiday Glaceon. Holiday Spheal will appear in the wild along with Holiday Delibird and Holiday Cubchoo, while Holiday Glaceon will appear in raids. Other Ice-type and holiday-themed Pokemon will appear in the wild, including Pikachu (wearing a Santa hat), Holiday Stantler, Snorunt, Snover, Vanillite, Alolan Sandshrew, and Cryogonal.

The second part of the event will add Bergmite and Avalugg to the game, along with several other new bonuses. Players can collect Incubators with the first Poke Stop they spin each day, and players can also complete a set of Timed Research for an encounter with Galarian Mr. Mime. Notably, this marks the first time that Galarian Mr. Mime will be available to all players for free, following an appearance last year in which players had to pay for Special Research to collect the Pokemon.

The event will also include a Winder Wonderland mini-event, which increases the trade distance to 40 KM and features a Collection Challenge that will include another chance at collecting Galarian Mr. Mime.

As noted before, Avalugg will make a major impact on Pokemon Go’s metagame, so this event should be a big one for players. The event kicks off on December 16th.