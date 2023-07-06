Pokemon Go Anniversary Art Hints at Lots of New Pokemon Coming to the Game

July 6th marks the seventh anniversary of Pokemon Go. As has become a yearly tradition, Niantic has released a new piece of art celebrating the occasion, and this one features a mix of references to the past year, as well as hints of things to come. In the art, we can see Pokemon like Carbink and Diancie, who are both tied to this year's Pokemon Go Fest event. There's also Gimmighoul and Gholdengo, who debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and became available in Pokemon Go as part of an event linking the two games. There's also the Snorlax that players can get as part of a promotion with Pokemon Sleep.

While none of those Pokemon are that surprising, the art also features a number of Pokemon that are currently unavailable in Pokemon Go. Most notably, the Scarlet and Violet starters Sprigatito, Quaxley, and Fuecoco can be seen, as well as a Paldean Wooper. Sprigatito can be seen riding on Zygarde's 10% form from Pokemon X and Y. Two forms of Alcremie from Pokemon Sword and Shield are there, as well as Hatena. From Pokemon Sun and Moon, there's Naganadel and Mimikyu; the latter has gotten themed avatar items in the past, but has never been made available in Pokemon Go. Last but not least, Hisuian variants of Goodra and Lilligant can be seen from Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The new piece of anniversary art can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

All in all, that's a whole lot of Pokemon that aren't currently available! Niantic did not offer any details about when these newcomers can be expected, but it's a safe bet that we'll be seeing some of them over the coming months. This is not the first time that anniversary art has teased plans for the future, but the sheer number of new additions is pretty notable. Hopefully the company won't keep fans waiting too much longer before adding some of these exciting new Pokemon!

Are you surprised by this Pokemon Go anniversary art? Which of these new Pokemon are you most excited to see in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!