Pokemon Go Bringing Back Squirtle Community Day

Over the weekend, Pokemon Go held a Community Day centered on Axew, and Niantic has wasted no time announcing the next event. On Sunday, July 9th, a Community Day Classic will be held, this time focusing on Squirtle! The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. The event will take place just a few days after the seventh anniversary of Pokemon Go, and Niantic selected the seventh Pokemon in the Pokedex to celebrate the occasion. As per usual, players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny Squirtle during Community Day hours.

Unfortunately, Shiny Squirtle doesn't differ too much from its regularly colored counterpart. Thankfully, Shiny Blastoise does have more of a purple coloration, setting it apart from the traditional blue. That's not the only Squirtle variant that players will have a chance to obtain, as Field Research tasks will reward players with an encounter with Squirtle wearing sunglasses. These are modeled after the ones worn by the members of the Squirtle Squad in the Pokemon anime, and lucky players might encounter Shiny versions, too!

Players that evolve Wartortle during the event (or up to two hours after) will receive a Blastoise that knows the Featured Attack Hydro Cannon. Hydro Cannon has a power of 80 in Trainer Battles, and 90 in Gyms and Raids. A Special Research story will be available for $1.00, and can be gifted to other players. Players can look forward to multiple bonuses during the event, including Incense and Lure Modules that last for three hours, and 1/4 Egg hatch distance when an Egg is placed in an Incubator.

The Squirtle Community Day Classic is one of two Community Day events that will be held in the month of July. The "traditional" Community Day will be held on July 30th, though Niantic has yet to announce which Pokemon will take the spotlight. Readers can see the rest of this season's Community Day schedule right here.

Do you plan on participating in next month's Squirtle Community Day event? Which Pokemon are you hoping gets a Community Day at the end of July? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!