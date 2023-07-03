Pokemon Go Bringing Back Shiny Mew for Anniversary Event

Hard as it might be to believe, the seventh anniversary of Pokemon Go is just around the corner, and Niantic is planning to celebrate with a new in-game event. The anniversary is set to take place on July 6th, and the event will begin that day at 10 a.m. local time. A Squirtle wearing a party hat will be returning to the game, and for the first time, players will be able to evolve it into Wartortle and Blastoise. Party hat Bulbasaur and Charmander will also return, and players can expect to see them in the wild on July 6th, or in one-star Raids.

Throughout the event, players can expect to see a number of in-game bonuses, including a chance at finding 7, 77, or more Gimmighoul Coins when spinning a PokeStop that has a Golden Lure Module. Players will also have an increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends with other players, and have an increased chance of getting a Lucky Pokemon through trades. Each day of the event will also have its own bonus, as well as a different trio of starter Pokemon that will appear more commonly in the wild:

July 6th : Double XP on catches. Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle appearing more frequently.



: Double XP on catches. Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle appearing more frequently. July 7th : Double Stardust on catches. Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile appearing more frequently.



: Double Stardust on catches. Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile appearing more frequently. July 8th : Double Candy on catches. Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip appearing more frequently.



: Double Candy on catches. Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip appearing more frequently. July 9th : Half Hatch Distance on Eggs placed in incubators. Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup appearing more frequently.



: Half Hatch Distance on Eggs placed in incubators. Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup appearing more frequently. July 10th : Friendship levels increase twice as fast. Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott appearing more frequently.



: Friendship levels increase twice as fast. Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott appearing more frequently. July 11th : Double Candy on transfers. Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie appearing more frequently.

: Double Candy on transfers. Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie appearing more frequently. July 12th: Double XP for evolving Pokemon. Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio appearing more frequently.



The event will last through July 12th at 8 p.m. local time. Last but not least, Niantic will be bringing back the Masterwork Research story, All-in-One #151. The Masterwork Research story was originally offered during Pokemon Go Fest 2021, and completing it will guarantee an encounter with Shiny Mew. The story will cost $5, and must be purchased before the end of the event. Players will then have unlimited time to complete it, and they'll need it, as Masterwork Research takes a lot of time to complete!

Do you plan on checking out this Pokemon Go event? Did you check out the Mew Masterwork Research in 2021?