Pokemon Go Reveals Free Prime Gaming Bundles

Pokemon Go and Prime Gaming have announced a new collaboration, which will allow users to claim free item bundles over the next few months. The promotion began today, with the first bundle giving players two Golden Razz Berries and two Mysterious Components. The first bundle will be available through July 20th, when the next one will be made available. Niantic has not announced how many bundles will be offered in total, or what to expect from the next one. However, the developer has teased that players "won't wanna miss what's in July's extra-special bundle."

Niantic's Tweet announcing the new promotion can be found embedded below. Readers can claim the first of these free bundles right here.

Get ready for your next adventure with monthly item bundles from Pokémon GO and @PrimeGaming!



👉https://t.co/IHXJu8PcT4 pic.twitter.com/oCnNfdgVMH — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 20, 2023

For those unfamiliar with these items, Golden Razz Berries are pretty helpful! They can be used to completely refill a Pokemon's motivation at a Gym, helping to prevent another team from overthrowing it. They can also be used to make catches more likely. As for Mysterious Components, acquiring six of them will help a player construct a Rocket Radar, which can be used to find the bosses of Team Go Rocket. At the end of the day, today's bundle isn't anything too extravagant, but it's free to anyone with Amazon Prime, so players might as well snag it. Hopefully the July bundle will deliver on the hype!

Pokemon Go players have quite a bit to look forward to this summer, including a Community Day Classic event centered on Squirtle in July, and Pokemon Go Fest in August. Tickets for the Global event have already gone on sale in the game's shop, and cost $14.99. While the event will feature things to do for players that don't spend any money, those that purchase the ticket will be able to encounter the mythical Pokemon Diancie. The event marks the first time Diancie has been made available in Pokemon Go, and the first time it has been made available in any game in several years!

Are you planning to claim this free Pokemon Go bundle? What do you think will be offered in next month's bundle? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!