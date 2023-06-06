Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Reveals Diancie

After rumors began to circulate in April, Pokemon Go has confirmed that the mythical Pokemon Diancie will soon be added to the game. Diancie is coming as part of Pokemon Go Fest 2023, and attendees in London, Osaka, and New York City will get a chance to encounter it. Following those in-person events, Diancie will also appear during Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global. As expected, this will be a paid event, so only players that purchase a ticket for $14.99 will be able to encounter the Rock/Fairy-type Pokemon.

"After its appearance in London, Osaka, and New York City, the Mythical Pokémon Diancie will make its global debut during the first day of Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global," the game's official website reads. "Ticket-holding Trainers will be able to complete exclusive Special Research to learn more about the Jewel Pokémon—and get an opportunity to encounter it!"

Presumably, Diancie will be offered to non-ticketed players at some point down the line. That's been the case for other mythical Pokemon that have been offered in the game, but developer Niantic has not made any kind of announcements at this time. However, those that need a Diancie in their collection might not want to hesitate. The mythical Pokemon has proven exceptionally rare, and this is the first time that Diancie has been offered in several years now. For players that are working on a complete Pokedex in Pokemon Home, this might be the perfect opportunity to obtain Diancie.

Diancie is the only Mythical Pokemon that is capable of Mega Evolution, so it should be a good fit for Pokemon Go, where that mechanic still plays a big role! It's important to note that Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global tickets cannot be purchased with PokeCoins, so players don't have the option of saving up by placing their Pokemon in Gyms. The ticket is currently available for purchase in the game's shop, and it can also be gifted to another player.

