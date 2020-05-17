Pokemon Go's Carvanha Incense Day Explained

✖

Pokemon Go's Carvanha Incense Day is about to start in the United States. Pokemon Go is hosting another Incense Day this weekend, this time featuring the Water/Dark-type Pokemon Carvanha. From 11 AM to 5 PM, players can use Incense to attract Carvanha and other Water-type and Dark-type Pokemon. In addition to grabbing tons of Water-type and Dark-type Pokemon during the event, players also have a chance of finding a Shiny Carvanha in the wild. The event has a boosted Shiny rate for Carvanha, so today is a great opportunity to add Shiny Carvanha and its evolved form Sharkpedo to your collection. Players can also purchase a special Incense Box containing three Incense for just 1 Coin.

One big difference between today's Carvanha Incense Day and past Incense Day events is that different types of Pokemon will be attracted to the Incense based on what hour it is. From 11 AM to 12 PM, 1 PM to 2 PM, and 3 PM to 4 PM, Incense will attract Water-type Pokemon like Horsea, Tympole, and Alomomola. And from 12 PM to 1 PM, 2 PM to 3 PM, and 4 PM to 5 PM, Dark-type Pokemon like Murkrow, Sableye, and Scraggy will be attracted to Incense. To help increase your rate of Incense spawns, be sure to tap on your profile page or PokeStops to "refresh" your Incense spawns in case you can't find the Pokemon you want.

Players can also use today's event to make progress on this week's Hoenn Throwback Challenge, a 9-part challenges featuring various Hoenn-themed tasks and rewards. Players who complete the Throwback Challenge will get an encounter with a Groudon with Fire Punch. You can check out the full list of Hoenn Throwback Challenge tasks and rewards here.

Today's Pokemon Go Carvanha Incense Day event takes place from 11 AM local time to 5 PM local time.

