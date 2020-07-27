Pokemon Go Fans Loved This Weekend's Go Fest

By Marc Deschamps

Pokemon Go Fest 2020 has come to an end, and it seems that fans have been quite happy with the event! This year's Go Fest was held as a digital event thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems that players were pleased with the format, regardless. Over the last few months, the developer has made a number of major changes to the game to make it easier for fans to enjoy while social distancing, and it seems that this weekend's event was the latest success story, despite some early technical hiccups. While fans might not have been able to celebrate in person, this might make newcomers more interested in attending future events!

Did you participate in Pokemon Go Fest? What did you think of the digital event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Pokemon Go Fest 2020!

It seems like people really had fun!

The changes to Pokemon Go have helped people enjoy the game at home.

That's an impressive haul!

A lot of fans liked this year's approach.

Go Fest seemed to bounce back strong after its initial issues.

Those that haven't been able to attend in-person Go Fests loved the format.

It's great to see fans so happy.

Some are already asking for a virtual event next year!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

