Pokemon Go Fans Loved This Weekend's Go Fest
Pokemon Go Fest 2020 has come to an end, and it seems that fans have been quite happy with the event! This year's Go Fest was held as a digital event thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems that players were pleased with the format, regardless. Over the last few months, the developer has made a number of major changes to the game to make it easier for fans to enjoy while social distancing, and it seems that this weekend's event was the latest success story, despite some early technical hiccups. While fans might not have been able to celebrate in person, this might make newcomers more interested in attending future events!
Did you participate in Pokemon Go Fest? What did you think of the digital event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Pokemon Go Fest 2020!
It seems like people really had fun!
Honestly just being able to Experience it I honestly have to say the was one of the most fun Events I’ve attended to I can’t wait for Next years GO fest!!!! Definitely buying next years ticket!!!! 😁😁😁😁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ also love the community— Eduardo 🇺🇸🇲🇽🇫🇷 (@__Guayo__) July 27, 2020
prevnext
The changes to Pokemon Go have helped people enjoy the game at home.
Thank you for an amazing go fest at home! I had tons of fun with my family! I’m looking forward to what you have in store for us.— BgsPlayer (@Daniel34404978) July 27, 2020
prevnext
That's an impressive haul!
I got 28 total shinys for Pokémon Go Fest Day 2 😳— Daniel (@DanyelliLOU) July 27, 2020
prevnext
A lot of fans liked this year's approach.
#GOFest2020 #PokemonGO #shinypokemon— Luigifan1399 (@LuigiFan1399) July 27, 2020
I loved GO fest! I hope this continues to be a worldwide thing every year! pic.twitter.com/myHksY1BFN
prevnext
Go Fest seemed to bounce back strong after its initial issues.
i had SUCH a fun time with go fest. i wish this happened more often lol. i was slightly concerned after seeing initial comments being made about how “awful” the event is, but honestly i loved it. #PokemonGO #PokemonGOFest2020 pic.twitter.com/x3GWzKbiuF— spookybean (@_spookybean) July 27, 2020
prevnext
Those that haven't been able to attend in-person Go Fests loved the format.
#Pokemongofest2020 Thank you Niantic so much for making this year's global best Pokemon go Fest for people to be able to buy tickets to around the world I would never be able to attend I had so much fun attending this event and caught so many shinies. pic.twitter.com/V8NTQFzVhv— Amanda Marie Pearson (@Amanda3082Marie) July 27, 2020
prevnext
It's great to see fans so happy.
Man.... Pokémon Go Fest was a BLAST!!!! 😁— jAVi. 🍎 (@Thee_jAVi) July 27, 2020
prevnext
Some are already asking for a virtual event next year!
Hey @NianticLabs @PokemonGoApp, Global Go fest was great! But it’ll be a bummer not having something similar next summer... Would you guys consider doing another virtual go fest along with the (hopefully) regular in person Go fest that comes back next year? Sell a lot more tix!😉— Isaac (@browncoat8715) July 27, 2020
prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.