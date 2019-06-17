Pokemon Go Announces Make Up Date for Pokemon Go Fest Rainout

Pokemon Go players who had to be evacuated from Pokemon Go Fest due to bad weather will receive some extra bonuses next weekend. Niantic hosted its third annual Pokemon Go Fest event last weekend, a live event held in Chicago that offers players a chance to catch rare Pokemon and enjoy a full day of Pokemon Go-themed activities. Due to overwhelming demand, Pokemon Go Fest expanded to four days this year, but one day still faced issues due to a nasty storm that rolled into Chicago. Around 1:30 PM local time on Saturday, Niantic announced the Pokemon Go Fest event site would need to be evacuated due to severe weather conditions. Lightning strikes in the area kept the event closed until 3:30 PM local time, robbing players of two hours of prime gametime.

Out of appreciation for players abiding the evacuation request, Niantic announced that players who attended Pokemon Go Fest on Saturday would have access to an “event gameplay experience” this coming Saturday (June 22nd) wherever they are. If a player had a ticket to Saturday’s Pokemon Go Fest events, they will see Pokemon like Horsea, Machop, Lapras, Lotad, Ralts, Mawile, Absol, and other Pokemon that appeared at Pokemon Go Fest spawn much more frequently, no matter where they’re playing the game. The make up event will run from 9 AM to 7 PM local time.

Similar to last year’s event, players who were unable to finish their Pokemon Go Fest research will be able to complete it at any time. This year’s reward for completing the Special Research is the Mythical Pokemon Jirachi, which will likely be added for non-Pokemon Go Fest attendees later this year.