Pokemon Go Sends Ominous Tease About New Pokemon

Pokemon Go is set to either introduce a new Pokemon during its Halloween event or add some terrifying cultists hanging out in the woods. Earlier today, the Pokemon Go Twitter account teased the arrival of Galarian Slowking with a rather ominous tweet. The tweet references hearing chanting coming from deep in the wilds, a likely reference to Pokemon Shield‘s Pokedex entry that notes tat Slowking chants strange spells while creating strange potions using its internal toxins and foods it’s recently eaten. Galarian Slowking is also the only Pokemon that can use Eerie Spell, a damage-dealing spell that also decreases the number of PP of the last move its opponent used.

Pokemon Go previously introduced Galarian Slowpoke and Galarian Slowbro earlier this year. At the time, it noted that the means to evolve Galarian Slowking had not been introduced yet. We’ll likely see some sort of alternate evolution method involved with Galarian Slowking, as Galarian Slowbro simply requires 50 Candies to evolve. It’s unclear whether Galarian Slowking will come with the Eerie Spell move in Pokemon Go at this time.

The Halloween event will also likely feature the debut of the Ghost/Grass-type Pokemon Phantump. The Pokemon has appeared in promotional items for Pokemon Go but has not formally appeared in the game. The Halloween event will also add new costumed Pokemon, a standard for the annual Halloween event. Pokemon Go has always made a big deal of Halloween, in part because the holiday was the first time that the game held an in-game event. More details will likely be released in the next few days, as the Halloween event is scheduled to start next week.

Currently, players can participate in Pokemon Go‘s Secrets of the Jungle event, which ties into the latest Pokemon movie. Players who start the event’s Special Research will have the opportunity to encounter the Mythical Pokemon Zarude. Other Pokemon from Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle are also appearing in the game as part of the tie-in event.

Pokemon Go is available to download on iOS and Android devices now.