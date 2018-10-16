Here’s All the New Pokemon Available in ‘Pokemon Go’

Pokemon Go has released the first wave of Gen 4 Pokemon, and we’ve got a list so you know which Pokemon to be on the lookout for.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go added its first batch of Pokemon from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. The new Pokemon include a mix of popular are relatively common Pokemon, and we’ve got your first list right now.

We should note that this list is continuously being updated, so don’t be surprised if we add a few more Pokemon to the list later today.

The new Pokemon include the following:

Turtwig (and its evolutions Grotle and Torterra)

Chimchar (and its evolutions Monferno and Infernape)

Piplup (and its evolutions Prinplup and Empoleon)

Starly (and its evolutions Starvaria and Staraptor)

Bidoof (and its evolution Bibarel)

Buneary (and its evolution Lopunny)

Kricketot (and its evolution Kricketone)

Chatot

Carnivine

Parichisu

Riolu (and its evolved form Lucario) via 10 KM eggs

Shinx (and its evolved forms Luxio and Luxray) via 10 KM eggs

Please note that players can’t evolve their existing Pokemon into their Gen 4 forms. We’re also attempting to confirm whether any of the Pokemon are regional-exclusive.

Pokemon Go has confirmed that they will release the Pokemon in waves, similar to their “Gen 3” release last fall/winter. Game developers also noted that the Pokemon will eventually be added to egg pools and as Raid Bosses in gyms. Furthermore, players will also be able to purchase additional storage space to hold the new Pokemon in the very near future.

Pokemon Go players have a busy few weeks ahead. In addition to the monthly Community Day coming this weekend, players are also preparing for the departure of Mewtwo as a Raid Boss and an upcoming Halloween event at some point in time later this month. We haven’t heard much about the Halloween event, but there is a Legendary Pokemon that’s a Ghost-Type that could be at the center of the event.

Let us know what new Pokemon you’ve caught in the comment section below!