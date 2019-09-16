Pokemon Go Announces New Details About “Gen 5” Pokemon

Pokemon Go has released a new trailer and tons of new information about the first wave of Pokemon from Pokemon Black and White, including which Pokemon will be region-exclusive. Earlier today, Niantic released a trailer giving players a first look at some of the new Pokemon being added to the game later today, as well as new details about what Pokemon players can find in eggs. The trailer (which can be seen below) focused on the three new Starter Pokemon, as well as their evolved forms. We also saw the Elemental monkeys Pansear, Pansage, and Panpour, each of which will be exclusive to one of Pokemon Go’s three continental regions.

⚪⚫ Get ready for a Unova unveiling, Trainers! ⚫ ⚪ It’s almost time for new encounters with Pokémon featured in Pokémon Black Version and Pokémon White Version. Will you be the first to catch all of them? 😉 #PokemonGOhttps://t.co/3RQE8QbDVy pic.twitter.com/PnBXKNnVQ2 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 16, 2019

The following Pokemon are confirmed to appear in the game starting later today:

Snivy, Servine, Serperior

Tepig, Pignite, Emboar

Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott

Patrat, Watchog

Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland

Purrloin, Liepard

Pidove, Tranquill, Unfezant

Blitzle, Zebstrika

Drilbur, Excadrill

Foongus, Amoonguss

Ferroseed, Ferrothorn

Klink, Klang, Klinklang

Golett, Golurk

Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon

Durant, Heatmor

Pansage, Simisage

Panpour, Simipour

Pansear, Simisear

Additionally, Pokemon Go confirmed that Pansage will be exclusive to the Asia-Pacific region, Pansear will be exclusive to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, and Panpour will be exclusive to North and South America. Heatmor will be exclusive to the Western hemisphere, while Durant will be exclusive to the Eastern Hemisphere. Also, Klink can only be found in 10 KM eggs or by battling the Pokemon in raids.

Also – several Pokemon will only evolve with the use of a Unova Stone, which can only be obtained from Research Breakthroughs.

We’ll have more details about the new Pokemon additions to Pokemon Go later today.