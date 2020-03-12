Pokemon Go Announces Genesect Event Details

Pokemon Go‘s next Mythical Pokemon arrives next week. Pokemon Go has officially announced that players can participate in the “A Drive to Investigate” special event starting on March 20th. In order to participate in the Special Research story event, players will need to purchase a $7.99 ticket from the in-game store. The Genesect Special Research event will culminate with an encounter with Genesect before it becomes an EX Raid Boss beginning in April. The event also features a guaranteed encounter with Durant, a Pokemon not usually found in the Western Hemisphere. Players will also receive a treasure trove of premium Pokemon Go items, including premium Battle Passes, 3 Super Incubators, TMs, Incense, Star Pieces, 15 Rare Candies, and a Glacial Lure.

Even if players don’t want to pay for the Genesect Special Research story event, they can still participate in a free themed weekend event starting on March 20 at 8 AM local time. Pokemon like Jigglypuff, Houndour, Snorunt, Magnemite, and Marill will appear more often in the wild, and Nincada will also appear in the wild and 5 KM eggs. Karrablast and Shelmet will also hatch more often from 5 KM eggs obtained during the event, and Raid Battles will feature various Bug and Steel-type Raid bosses. The Genesect event lasts until March 23rd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While $7.99 for a Mythical Pokemon seems like a steep price, keep in mind that players will also get a ton of premium items AND an encounter with a regional-exclusive Pokemon. And like the Regigigas Special Research event earlier this year, Genesect will eventually be made available to all players, provided they get an EX Raid Invite.

In order to receive the Genesect “A Drive to Investigate” Special Research event, players will need to purchase a ticket from the Pokemon Go in-game store, and then activate the event between Friday, March 20th and Thursday, March 26th. The Special Research can then be completed at any time.