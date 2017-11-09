Pokemon Go Creators Are Working on a Harry Potter Game

Pokemon Go‘s creators are developing a new augmented reality game based around another major IP.

TechCrunch is reporting that Niantic Labs’ next project is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, a new AR game co-developed by Warner Bros Interactive and a new sub-brand called Portkey Games.

Outside of obtaining the name of the game and a projected launch date of 2018, TechCrunch doesn’t have any other information about the game, but they speculate it will be closer in style to Ingress rather than Pokemon Go. After all, Ingress is built more around location defense and exploration, while Pokemon Go is centered more around capturing Pokemon.

Confirming Old Rumors

Curiously, rumors of a Niantic-made Harry Potter game has been around for over a year, ever since Niantic allegedly obtained the rights to a Harry Potter game in the middle of last summer’s Pokemon Go craze. However, those rumors were debunked as “fake news” spread by a satire site.

While Techcrunch is reporting the news as real, we should note that neither Niantic nor WB Interactive have officially commented on the new games.

The news should intrigue a lot of Harry Potter fans, although Pokemon Go fans might not be as thrilled. After all, Niantic still hasn’t worked out all the bugs in Pokemon Go, and players are likely worried that Niantic will stop devoting as much time and manpower to improving and adding new content to those games.

We’ll provide updates about the new game once more information is available.

