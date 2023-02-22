Pokemon Go Reveals New Hoenn Tour Details

Last weekend, Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas took place, and this weekend players around the world will get to celebrate the festivities. With a few days left to go until Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global begins, there's still a lot that players don't know about the event. Today, Niantic revealed some new details, including the fact that players will see four different habitats throughout the weekend: Blistering Sands, Verdant Earth, Eerie Mists, and Ancient Shores; each of these will offer encounters with different Pokemon. As of this writing, Niantic has not revealed exactly how players will experience these habitats.

A breakdown of which Pokemon will be found in each habitat can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

During #PokemonGOTour, you’ll be able to experience four different habitats—all with their own unique wild Pokémon encounters!https://t.co/t9XkYRItMn pic.twitter.com/PWpKrAzGF5 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 22, 2023

Naturally, the majority of the Pokemon will fit each habitat's theme: Treecko in Verdant Earth, Torchic in Blistering Sands, Mudkip in Ancient Shores, etc. It will be interesting to see how these habitats will be rotated, and whether players can expect to see some of these Pokemon Shiny boosted during the event. Of course, players that purchased the Shiny Jirachi Masterwork Story (or plan to do so) will be happy to have the opportunity to catch so many Hoenn Pokemon; the first stage requires that players catch 350 Pokemon that originated from the region. That won't help them with the Kanto or Johto requirements, however!

As previously revealed, Pokemon Go Tour will also mark the debut of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in the game. The primal forms for these two Legendary Pokemon first appeared in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, where they worked in a manner similar to Mega Evolutions. That will also be the case in Pokemon Go, and players will be able to take part in Primal Raids throughout this weekend's event. Once players have obtained enough Primal Energy for the corresponding Pokemon, they will be able to use Primal Reversion.

Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global is set to take place on February 25th through the 26th.

Are you looking forward to participating in Pokemon Go Tour this weekend? What do you think of these habitats? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!