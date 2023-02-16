New Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Game Possibly Leaked

Pokemon Day is February 27th, and fans are anticipating some new announcements will be made on or near that date. While nothing has been revealed just yet, there's been a lot of chatter about what could get announced, including DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, a new rumor has started to circulate online over the last few hours about a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game that could be announced as part of the festivities. Fans have noticed a line of code in the new "Pokemon Together" section of the official Pokemon website that features the copyright of Spike Chunsoft, the team responsible for developing the spin-off series.

The line of code was shared on Twitter by Universo Nintendo editor-in-chief @Necrolipe, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

It's worth noting that this is only a rumor right now, and readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get an official announcement. Still, a lot of fans are really excited about the possibility! Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX was released on Nintendo Switch back in 2020, which was a remake of the first game in the series. It's been more than seven years since Pokemon Super Mystery Dungeon, which was the last wholly new entry in the series. It's possible Spike Chunsoft could be working on another Mystery Dungeon remake, or an entirely new game in the series. Three Pokemon generations have released since Super Mystery Dungeon, which would give Spike Chunsoft a lot of new Pokemon to play with!

The Pokemon Mystery Dungeon spin-off series began life in 2005, and has found a passionate following over the last 18 years. A new entry or another remake seems like a very strong possibility, but there's simply no way of knowing for sure just yet. Thankfully, Pokemon Day is just around the corner, and we should know what The Pokemon Company is planning very soon!

