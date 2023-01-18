Pokemon Go Reveals Primal Reversion Details

When Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas kicks off next month, in-person attendees will be the first to get a chance to obtain Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in the game. Today, Niantic revealed new details on how the Primal forms will work, and how players will be able to obtain them. As expected, Primal forms will work similar to Mega Evolutions, just as they did in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Players can get Primal Energy by successfully completing Primal Raids against the two Pokemon. They will also be able to get additional Energy by completing research tasks.

Once players have enough compatible Primal Energy, Groudon and Kyogre can use Primal Reversion. Groudon and Kyogre will remain in that state for eight hours. When Primal Kyogre is in a player's party during a Raid, Water, Electric, and Bug-types attacks will have bonuses. If Primal Kyogre is the player's Buddy Pokemon, catching Water, Electric, and Bug-types will result in extra Candy and XP. When Primal Groudon is in a player's party during a Raid, Fire, Ground, and Grass-type attacks will have bonuses. If Primal Groudon is the player's Buddy Pokemon, catching Fire, Ground, and Grass-type will result in extra Candy and XP. Primal Kyogre will know the Charged Attack Origin Pulse, while Primal Groudon will know Precipice Blade. Both attacks will do 130 damage in Trainer Battles, Gyms, and Raids.

A brief trailer featuring Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Something big is coming...



Get ready to harness the power of Legendary Pokémon Kyogre and Groudon revert to their primal forms during #PokemonGOTour: Hoenn! https://t.co/YQtelAeYOI pic.twitter.com/WROMWFCjxD — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 18, 2023

While Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas attendees will be the first to get a chance to get Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre, all Pokemon Go players will have a chance to get the Primal forms shortly after. The two will appear in Primal Raids during the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global. Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas will take place on February 18th through the 19th. Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global will take place on February 25th through the 26th. Readers can find more information about the global event right here.

Are you looking forward to obtaining Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre? Are you looking forward to Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!