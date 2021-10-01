Pokemon Go: How to Get Zarude

Pokemon Go has a brand new Mythical Pokemon. Today, Pokemon Go rolls out its Secrets of the Jungle event, which celebrates the pending worldwide release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. The event will feature increased spawn rates of several Pokemon who appear in the movie, including Oddish, Diglett, Nuzleaf, and Dwebble, as well as the reappearance of Explorer Hat Pikachu. However, the big draw of the event is a Special Research event that involves the Mythical Pokemon Zarude. Zarude is a Dark/Grass-type Pokemon that made its first appearance in Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle and is making its Pokemon Go debut as a part of the event.

Players can obtain Zarude by completing the appropriately named “Search for Zarude” quest. While the Special Research is labelled as a five part quest, the final part is solely rewards with no tasks to complete. Players will earn 3,000 XP, a Zarude Encounter, 10 Zarude Candies, and 1,000 Stardust for completing the quest. Please note that players have to log in during the Secrets of the Jungle event to obtain the Special Research, but there is no timeline for actually completing it.

The full Special Research can be found below:

Search for Zarude: Part 1 – Rewards: 250 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, Drilbur Encounter

Catch seven different species of Pokemon: Reward: Sun Stone

Catch seven Normal-type Pokemon – Reward: Diglett Encounter

Take three Snapshots of Ground-type Pokemon – Reward: 15 Poke Balls

Search for Zarude: Part 2 – Rewards: 250 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries, Combee Encounter

Make five Great Throws in a row: Reward: 5 Pinap Berries

Catch 10 Bug-type Pokemon: Reward: Dwebble Encounter

Take three Snapshots of Bug-type Pokemon: Reward: 10 Great Balls

Search for Zarude Part 3 – Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, Ambipom Encounter

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon: Reward: Cherrim Encounter

Catch 30 Grass or Bug-type Pokemon: Reward: Vileplume Encounter

Take three Snapshots of Ground-type Pokémon: Reward: 10 Great Balls

Search for Zarude Part 4 – Rewards: 500 Stardust, Poffin, Rufflet Encounter