‘Pokemon Go’ Brings Back the Best Part of Its Halloween Event

Pokemon Go players should turn on their sound if they’re playing the game this evening.

Last week, Pokemon Go launched its annual Halloween event, a celebration of the game’s Ghost-type Pokemon and a chance to get double the amount of candy for catching Pokemon. But while this year’s event featured plenty of surprises, many players were disappointed for one reason: the game didn’t bring back its creepy remix of the Lavender Town theme song.

The Lavender Town music first appeared in Pokemon Red and Blue, and it was a creepy and sinister theme song related to a haunted town home to a massive Pokemon graveyard. Lavender Town was where players first encounter Ghost-type Pokemon in the game and first experienced the creepier side of the Pokemon franchise.

Last night, Pokemon Go brought back the iconic music just in time for Halloween. The Lavender Town theme music only plays at night, so players in the United States will have to wait until trick-or-treating starts tonight to experience the creepy Pokemon theme song.

Today is also the last full day for players to participate in the Halloween event. In addition to increased spawns of Dark- and Ghost-type Pokemon, the game also has a Special Research quest to encounter the creepy Ghost-type Pokemon Spiritomb. It’s a limited-time Special Research quest, so players need to at least start it before it ends tomorrow. Don’t worry about finishing the event by tomorrow though as Pokemon Go has indicated that any player who already has the Special Research in progress will be able to finish it even after Halloween ends.

Players will get one last Halloween treat on Saturday when Pokemon Go hosts a Gengar Day mini-event, in which Gengar will appear as a Raid Boss at all gyms for a three-hour period. In addition to Gengar knowing special moves, players will also have a chance of encountering a Shiny Gengar for the first time.