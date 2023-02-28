Pokemon Go Season 10 Adding More Sword and Shield Pokemon

Earlier today, Pokemon Go gave players the opportunity to catch Gimmighoul and Gholdengo, but it seems at least two more new Pokemon will be joining the game in the near future. Niantic has released a trailer for Season 10 of the game, which will be themed "Rising Heroes." The new season will start on March 1st, and seems to be centered around Team Valor, Team Mystic, and Team Instinct, though it's too early to tell in what capacity. However, the most interesting part of the trailer comes at the very end when patterns based on Regieleki and Regidrago can be seen. It seems the two Legendary Pokemon will be coming to the game in the near future!

The new trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Regieleki and Regidrago are two Legendary Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra DLC. The two Pokemon are part of the Legendary Titans, alongside Regirock, Registeel, Regice, and Regigigas. Regirock, Registeel, and Regice first appeared in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, while Regigigas first appeared in Diamond and Pearl, so it makes sense that they all appeared earlier in Pokemon Go. However, the additions of Regieleki and Regidrago will soon give players the opportunity to complete the set. Until Niantic offers more details, we don't know if these two Pokemon will be added earlier in the season, or if fans will have to wait a bit longer to see them added.

The additions of Regieleki and Regidrago will likely come as a surprise to a lot of players. After all, there are still Pokemon from Sun and Moon that haven't been added yet, as well as most of the Pokemon from Sword and Shield's base game! However, Pokemon Go has a tendency to jump around a bit, adding Pokemon from various games to fit different themes, or tie-ins. That might come as a source of frustration for Pokedex completists, but it does keep things fresh and a little less predictable!

Are you happy to see Regieleki and Regidrago teased for Pokemon Go? What do you think of these two Legendary Titans? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!