How to Mega Evolve Pokemon in Pokemon Go

(Photo: Niantic)

Pokemon Go has revealed details about how Mega Evolution will work in the game. Earlier today, several sites including GameSpot posted new details about how Mega Evolution will function in Pokemon Go. As leaked earlier this month, players will need to participate in Mega Raid Battles to collect Mega Energy. Each Pokemon has a unique Mega Energy, and defeating a Mega Evolved Pokemon in a raid will earn you some of that energy. Players will also receive more Mega Energy by defeating a Mega Raid Boss quickly. Once players collect enough Mega Energy for a specific Pokemon, they can temporarily Mega Evolve their Pokemon. Mega Evolved Pokemon can be used in Raid Battles, battles against Team Rocket, and even in some PvP players. Once a Pokemon has been Mega Evolved for the first time, the energy cost to evolve that Pokemon again becomes lower.

One major benefit to Mega Evolving your Pokemon is that it gets a stat boost in battle. Additionally, bringing a Mega Evolved Pokemon into a Raid Battle will also grant other players' Pokemon a stat boost as well, and players will get an additional boost for using attacks of the same type as the Mega Evolved Pokemon.

There are a handful of restrictions to Mega Evolution - players can only Mega Evolve one Pokemon at a time, Shadow and Clone Pokemon can't Mega Evolve, and players can't leave their Mega Evolved Pokemon in gyms.

To kick things off, only four Pokemon will be able to Mega Evolve: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Beedrill. Pokemon Go will also run special events throughout September to help introduce players to Mega Evolution. The first event starts on September 1st and focuses on Mega Raids. The second event starts on September 11th and focuses on using Mega Evolved Pokemon in battles, and the final event starts on September 22nd and focuses on building up friendship with Mega Evolved Pokemon.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.