Pokemon Go Adds New Unlockable Avatar Outfits

Pokemon Go is giving players who reach certain milestones an extra bonus: the ability to purchase new outfits.

On Thursday evening, Pokemon Go announced that players could unlock outfits for purchase when they reach milestones on their Fisherman, Battle Girl, and Jogger medals. Each outfit is based on their respective medal, with a special hat and vest for the Fisherman outfit, matching orange shorts and top for the Battle Girl outfit, and a sleeveless shirt, visor, and glasses for the Jogger outfit.

All three outfits are based off the Jogger, Battle Girl, and Fisherman trainer classes seen in the main series Pokemon games. Oddly enough, the outfits are gender-specific. For instance, you can’t buy a female version of the Jogger outfit and you can’t buy a male version of the Battle Girl outfit.



You can check out how each outfit looks below:

Trainers, it’s time to suit up! New avatar items are now available to purchase after you earn Battle Girl, Jogger, or Fisherman medals. pic.twitter.com/RdaEMYui29 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 2, 2018

For each tier of medal a player obtains, they’ll unlock a different part of that medal’s respective outfit, which can then be purchased using PokeCoins. The full prices can be found below, along with what medal players with need to obtain in order to unlock them:

Fisherman Cap: 180 (Bronze)

Fisherman Vest: 500 (Gold)

Fisherman Pants: 200 (Silver)

Fisherman Boots: 100 (Silver)

Jogger Viros: 100 (Bronze)

Jogger Sunglasses: 160 (Bronze)

Jogger Tank Top: 220 (Gold)

Jogger Watch: 50 (Bronze)

Jogger Shoes: 50 (Silver)

Jogger Shorts: 200 (Silver)

Battle Girl Tank Top: 220 (Gold)

Battle Girl Gloves: 50 (Bronze)

Battle Girl Shorts: 200 (Silver)

Battle Girl Shoes: 50 (Silver)

On the one hand, it’s nice that Pokemon Go is tapping into the main series a bit more and finding more ways to integrate some of the lore and history of the Pokemon franchise. However, it’s a bit odd that Niantic’s idea of awarding achievements is to give players the privilege of paying for items….even if those items are relatively cheap and can be purchased with just a week’s worth of placing Pokemon in gyms. It’s also a bit odd that all the outfits are gender-specific, which means that players with female avatars only have one extra outfit.

We could hear about new Pokemon Go news soon, so stay tuned for more news throughout the day!