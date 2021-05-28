Pokemon Go Player Shares Cautionary Tale About Sylveon Evolution Trick after Missing Shiny

✖

Pokemon Go fans will go to extreme lengths sometimes for Shiny Pokemon, and it can be a heartbreaking experience when a player misses out on snagging one. Reddit user thepenguinja shared their own tale of woe after trying to get a Shiny Sylveon in the game. As many Pokemon Go players know, there's a secret trick to evolving Eevee into Sylveon in the game. By naming the Pokemon "Kira" a player should see a silhouette of Sylveon appear in the space where it says "Evolve." Unfortunately, thepenguinja did not look for that silhouette after changing the name, and hit "Evolve" on a Shiny Eevee they had with a flower crown!

As a result, the player ended up with a Shiny Vaporeon with a flower crown instead of the Shiny Sylveon they were hoping to obtain. That's still an awesome Shiny Pokemon to get in the game, as Shiny Vaporeon has a gorgeous purple coloration (as opposed to its normal blue). However, thepenguinja had been saving that Shiny Eevee with the flower crown for this specific occasion, so it's a bit sad, to say the least. The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

Pokemon players will often reset their game without saving when they don't get the Shiny they hoped for. Unfortunately, there's no way of resetting Pokemon Go, so thepenguinja is stuck with their decision. Making matters worse, the naming trick in the game only works one time; once the player has evolved one Eevee into Sylveon using the Kira trick, it goes back to being a random evolution in the game, no matter what it has been named. The odds of obtaining another Shiny Eevee with a flower crown are pretty slim, too, so getting that exact Pokemon just might be impossible, now. It's a sad loss, and a cautionary tale for those planning to use the Kira trick: make sure you plan ahead and watch for that silhouette before hitting the evolve button!

