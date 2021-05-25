Pokemon Go: How to Evolve Eevee Into Sylveon

✖

Pokemon Go is adding the newest Eevee evolution to the game starting today. The second part of Pokemon Go's Luminous Legends Y event starts today, continuing the 2-week event that added the Legendary Pokemon Yveltal to the game. This part of the event is marked by increased spawns of various Dark-type and Fairy-type Pokemon, along with the addition of one new Pokemon - Sylveon, the Fairy-type evolution of Eevee. This is the last "Eeveelution" needed to make all of Eevee's branching evolutions available in Pokemon Go.

Like other Eevee evolutions in Pokemon Go, Sylveon has a non-standard evolution requirement. There are two ways to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in the game. The "standard" way to evolve Eevee into Sylveon is to make Eevee your Buddy Pokemon and gain 70 hearts by interacting with Sylveon, feeding it Berries or treats, or taking it to new PokeStops and battles. There's also a one-time trick - players can name an Eevee "Kira," which will guarantee that it will evolve into Sylveon without any other requirements.

There are a couple of caveats to both evolution methods. The first is that players need to wait until 10 AM local time today - neither evolution method will work until after the second part of the event officially is underway in your time zone. The other caveat is that players can't take an Eevee that already has 70 hearts and evolve it into Sylveon. The 70 hearts needed to evolve Eevee into Sylveon must be earned after the event starts. Players can't take an Eevee that has already earned 70 hearts prior to the event and then evolve it.

In addition to Sylveon, Pokemon Go is also earning the Shiny variant of Galarian Zigzagoon to the game. Galarian Zigzagoon is currently available as a 1-Star raid boss, or as a reward for completing the "Win a Raid" research challenge. More Dark-type and Fairy-type Pokemon are also appearing more often as part of the event.

The second part of the Luminous Legends Y event runs from 10 AM local time to 8 PM local time on May 31st. Both Sylveon and Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon will be available in Pokemon Go after the event ends.