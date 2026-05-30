Pokemon Go Players Have 2 Days to Vote on Upcoming Community Day (And It Won’t Be an Easy Choice)

Of all the recurring events in Pokemon Go, Community Days are among the most popular. Held roughly once a month, Community Day is a prime Shiny hunting opportunity for the featured Pokemon. It’s also a great opportunity to meet up with other players in person for a few hours of Shiny hunting goodness. But just how excited players get about an upcoming Community Day hinges largely on which Pokemon is featured for 3 hours of nearly dedicated wild spawns. That’s why the return of Community Day voting in Pokemon Go is so exciting.

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Recently, Niantic confirmed that June’s Community Day will take place on June 20th and star the Ice-type Pokemon, Frigibax. But alongside that announcement, the team also revealed that August’s featured Pokemon is up for a vote. And that voting starts today! From Saturday, May 30th at 9 PM ET to Sunday, May 31st at 9 PM ET, players can cast their votes to determine which Pokemon will star in the August Community Day in Pokemon Go. And honestly? It’s not an easy choice.

How to Vote for August 2026 Community Day in Pokemon Go

Courtesy of Niantic

August Community Day in Pokemon Go will take place on August 16th, starting at the usual 2 PM local time. But we don’t yet know which Pokemon will be featured, because that’s up to the voting that begins today and runs until May 31st. So, players will need to choose from 4 options to decide which Pokemon we’ll be Shiny Hunting later this summer. The options are:

Fidough

Nickit

Tadbulb

Yamper

Honestly, I can’t decide whether I’d be more stoked to Shiny hunt Yamper or Fidough, so I’m struggling with this decision. All 4 of these Pokemon are relatively recent arrivals to Pokemon Go, meaning many players are likely still on the hunt for their Shiny forms. Several of them could also do with some solid special moves, something evolved forms usually get on Community Day. It’s a tough choice, but if you have a strong opinion about which Pokemon should star in Community Day, make sure to cast your vote.

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To vote on the August 2026 Community Day Pokemon, head to the Pokemon Go YouTube channel starting at 9 PM ET on Saturday, May 30th. There, you’ll find a poll that lets you select which Pokemon you’d most like to see highlighted in the upcoming Community Day event. The poll will only be live until 9 PM ET on May 31st, so be sure to cast your vote ASAP if you’ve got strong feelings about which of these 4 Pokemon should get its own Community Day.

If this sounds familiar, there’s a good reason for that. It’s not the first time Pokemon Go has held a fan vote for Community Day. But it has been a while, as the last fan vote period was for August 2025’s Community Day, nearly a full year ago today. At that time, Rookidee somehow beat out my boy Lechonk to become the star of the show, though Lechonk did recently finally get its Community Day earlier this month. So even if your favorite doesn’t win this time around, there’s a good chance that a high number of votes could help that Pokemon get its time in the spotlight in the not-too-distant future.

Which Pokemon do you want to see star in the August Community Day in Pokemon Go? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!