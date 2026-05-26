Pokemon Go Unveils New Forever Forward Season Details, With Pokemon Debuts, Showcase Changes & More

The current Memories in Motion season in Pokemon Go is winding down. And that means it’s about time for Niantic to drop details about what’s in store for the next season. Sure enough, we now know that the next Pokemon Go season will be called “Forever Forward.” Not only that, but today, Niantic shared the first details about what fans can expect from the next seasonal shift in the Pokemon mobile game. The Forever Forward season begins on June 2nd and will run through September 8th.

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Of course, with those dates, Go Fest is one of the big highlights of this next season in Pokemon Go. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other new things to look forward to. Per usual, there will be some surprises in store along the way. However, Niantic has unveiled some initial details about Forever Forward in Pokemon Go. And that includes new Megas, new Dynamax debuts, and some changes to the Daily Discovery experience rotation. Here’s what we know about Pokemon Go‘s new Forever Forward season so far.

Forever Forward Mega Evolution & Dynamax Debuts

Courtesy of Niantic

Of course, during Pokemon Go Fest 2026: Global, we will see the worldwide debut of Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y. However, that’s hardly the only new Mega Evolution headed to Pokemon Go this season. Players can also expect to take on the following Pokemon in Mega Raids during this season:

Mega Raichu X

Mega Raichu Y

Mega Skarmory

These are all new Mega Evolutions added in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and there may well be more where that comes from.

In addition to new Megas, we’ll see a handful of new Dynamax Pokemon, as well. Here are the new Max Raid Battles to expect during the Forever Forward season:

Dynamax Electabuzz

Dynamax Magikarp

Dynmax Feebas

Daily Discovery Experience Changes for Forever Forward

Courtesy of Niantic

Pokemon Go is continuing to work on its new Daily Discoveries experience, which is intended to spice things up throughout the week even when there are no major events. During the Forever Forward season, a few of these daily events will be getting a change-up.

Double-Time Sunday will become Scenic Sunday, which is geared around exploring the ever not-so-popular Routes. Players will get more Pokemon spawns when using Incense on Routes, earn more Buddy Candy, and be able to encounter Mateo more frequently (up to 3 times each day).

Monday will also be getting a change. Fast-Track Mondays are going away, but Max Mondays will continue. Tuesdays will remain centered on Showcases, but a new perk is coming – the ability to enter up to five PokeStop Showcases on Tuesdays. It will be interesting to see these changes in action starting on June 2nd.

Other Major Changes for the New Pokemon Go Season

Courtesy of Niantic

Of course, along with these updates, the Forever Forward season will usher in a slew of seasonal rotation shakeups. There will be a new GO Pass to complete and new seasonal themed Stickers to collect. The GO Battle League will also start a new season, with a fresh lineup of competitions for players to enter.

In addition, Research Breakthrough Encounters and the Egg pool will be updated, mixing up the Pokemon that can be obtained through both of these methods. If you have an Adventure Sync addition like I do, this is always an exciting change.

For the full details about what’s coming when the Forever Forward season begins in Pokemon Go, you can check out the official blog post from Niantic. The new season begins on June 2nd at 10 AM local time and will run through September 8th at 10 AM local time.

What are you most hoping to see in this new season in Pokemon Go? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!