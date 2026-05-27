The Most Popular Pokemon From Every Generation, According to Fans

It’s a long-running saying in the Pokemon community that every Pokemon is someone’s favorite. Recently, a new fan site decided to put that claim to the test. The Every Pokemon is Someone’s Favorite website invites fans to declare their favorite, and already, 100% of the Pokedex is covered. That means every Pokemon really is someone’s favorite. But along with confirming this long-held belief, the site gives us some interesting insight into Pokemon popularity.

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As I’m writing this, there are over 257,900 votes declaring favorite Pokemon. From that, we can get a pretty good sense of just how popular each Pokemon is. Naturally, that means I had to do a deep dive into this data because I love spotting a good trend. So if you’re curious to know which Pokemon is the most popular in every gen from 1 to 9, here are the answers… at least according to fan votes. Declarations are still open, so you can throw your hat in the ring if you think a different Pokemon should take the top slot.

Gen 9 – Paldea Region Favorite

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Am I personally offended that my Paldea favorite, Lechonk, didn’t even crack the top 10? Slightly. But I can’t say I’m all that surprised at the most popular new Paldean Pokemon. With 1145 votes, the Fairy and Steel-type Hammer Pokemon, Tinkaton, takes the win. People do love this evolution line, so it makes sense that the final evolution is Gen 10’s most beloved new addition. It’s beating out #2, Clodsire, by a pretty wide margin, so I think its title is probably safe for the foreseeable future.

Gen 8 – Galar Region Favorite

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

In general, Pokemon Sword and Shield has some of the lowest vote counts of the batch. Not a single one of its new Poke Dex entries has topped 1000 favorite Pokemon declarations. But the top slot currently belongs to the cute and slightly unsettling Ice and Bug-type Pokemon, Snom. This little guy has 900 votes, beating out Dragon-type Dragapult for the most beloved Pokemon introduced during Gen 8.

Gen 7 – Alola Region Favorite

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Pokemon Sun and Moon introduced fans to the Alola region. In addition to adding plenty of regional variants, this Hawaii-inspired area gave us the Pokemon that currently takes the top spot for the most favorite Pokemon of all time. That honor, along with the honor of being Gen 7’s favorite, is none other than Mimikyu. This Ghost/Fairy type has a story that’s equal parts adorable and terrifying, and clearly, its desire to be Pikachu has won over the hearts of many Pokemon fans.

Gen 6 – Kalos Region Favorite

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Pokemon X and Y introduced the Fairy type, a much-needed balance for Dragon-type Pokemon. That also means it gave us arguably the most beloved Eeveelution of all time, Sylveon. And perhaps not surprisingly, Sylveon takes the cake as Gen 6’s most beloved Pokemon according to fan votes. With 2308 votes, this Pokemon is well above and beyond its fellow Pokemon X and Y additions to the Poke Dex.

Gen 5 – Unova Region Favorite

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When they released in 2010, Pokemon Black and White gave us the Unova region. These games also introduced the adorable little candle Pokemon Litwick. This critter’s final evolution, Chandelure, is the most popular Pokemon from Gen 5 by a pretty wide margin. It beats out runner-up Oshawott by over 400 votes at the time I’m writing this. Guess it makes sense that The Pokemon Company chose this as one of the new Megas introduced in Legends: Z-A.

Gen 4 – Sinnoh Region Favorite

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Released in 2006, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl took us to the Sinnoh region for the first time. The games also gave fans a new top-tier favorite to be mildly obsessed with. It’s probably not too surprising to learn that Gen 4’s most popular Pokemon is none other than dual Steel and Fighting-type Lucario. This is one of the few Pokemon with two different Mega Evolutions for a reason, and with 1900 votes, it’s one of the most favorite Pokemon of all time.

Gen 3 – Hoenn Region Favorite

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire are iconic for many reasons, including having arguably the best lineup of mini-games and side tasks on offer. But like any new main series game, Gen 3 also gave us new Pokemon to fall in love with. And apparently, Dark-type Disaster Pokemon Absol takes the cake for the most beloved new installment. With 2218 votes, Absol is the 4th most favorited Pokemon so far, making it easily Gen 3’s most beloved new addition, beating out Gen 3 Water-type starter Mudkip.

Gen 2 – Johto Region Favorite

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Did I do a little celebratory dance when I saw the result for Gen 2’s most beloved new addition? Perhaps. Surprising basically no one, the Dark-type Eeveelution Umbreon comes in as the most popular Pokemon from the Johto dex. Given that it took me years to secure a plush of this one and the high price of Umbreon Pokemon TCG cards, I am zero percent surprised by this info. What is slightly surprising? Fellow new Eeveelution Espeon, also introduced in Gen 2, is the 5th most popular new Dex entry from this Generation.

Gen 1 – Kanto Region Favorite

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Believe it or not, the top favorite Pokemon from the original 150 is not brand mascot Pikachu. It’s not even the de facto runner-up Eevee or the ever-iconic Charizard. According to 2447 fan votes, the most beloved Gen 1 Pokemon is none other than the Ghost-type Gengar. Apparently, this mischievous ghost charmed many a Pkoemon fan with its antics, earning it the top spot for Kanto’s most beloved Pokemon.

Which Pokemon is your favorite? Did they make the top rankings for their generation? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!