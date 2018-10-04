Pokemon Go to Hold Psychic Event Starting Tomorrow

Pokemon Go will be holding a Psychic-Type event beginning tomorrow, October 5th.

Word of the event first got out via some early postings to Pokemon Go‘s social media accounts, with no details given besides the event name. Pokemon Go also has an in-game news notification that adds no other details about the event besides its name.

Pokemon Go quickly added additional details about the event, including that it would include new research quests involving Psychic-Type Pokemon, and that Pokemon like Abra, Ralts, and Baltoy will start appearing in the wild more frequently.

In addition, Pokemon Go will also add the Shiny version of the Psychic-Type Pokemon Drowsee. Shiny Pokemon are rare, alternately colored versions of Pokemon and have been periodically added to Pokemon Go during events. A Shiny Drowsee is pink and maroon instead of its usual yellow and brown skin color.

The Psychic Spectacular ties into two other Pokemon Go events, which are both going on right now. Mewtwo, a powerful Psychic-Type Pokemon, is currently the game’s only Legendary Raid Boss, while Deoxys, another Psychic-Type Pokemon, is the current EX Raid Boss. In addition, many players are trying to complete the mythical Serebii quest, which involves catching 40 Grass or Psychic-Type Pokemon.

We should point out that Unown and Chimecho are also Psychic-Type Pokemon, so there’s a chance that this event could include increased spawns of these otherwise rare Pokemon. Catching even one of these Pokemon would make this event worth it for most trainers.

The event will run from October 5th through October 14th. The following week, Pokemon Go will hold its monthly Community Day event, which features the Psychic/Steel-Type Pokemon Beldum.

It seems that if you like Psychic-Type Pokemon, you’re going to have a good October. While it’s not the big Halloween event that most players are hoping, it’s a good way to fill a few weeks and bring the game into the spooky season with style.