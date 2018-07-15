Pokemon Go Adds a New Kind of Unown

Pokemon Go has added a new kind of Unown for Pokemon Go Fest.

Players who attended Pokemon Go‘s live event in Chicago this event will be among the first to capture an Unown shaped like a question mark. This version of the alphabet-shaped Pokemon is brand new to Pokemon Go and was introduced this weekend as part of the new event.

Unown are highly prized by Pokemon Go players for two reasons. First, they’re typically extremely rare – many large cities will only see one Unown spawn in a single day. Secondly, there’s now 28 different versions of Unown (one for each letter of the alphabet, plus the exclamation point and question mark)- which makes this Pokemon a completionist’s nightmare. Although Unown doesn’t have any special abilities or purpose in Pokemon Go‘s metagame, players still want to catch all of these rare Pokemon simply for their collections.

Pokemon Go has several other versions of Unown spawning at Pokemon Go Fest this weekend. Players can also catch the “C, “E,” “B,” “L,” and “I” versions of Unown, which spell out Celebi – the new Mythical Pokemon that players can catch by attending the event. In fact, one of the requirements for catching Celebi is catching 7 Unown…which will actually cause the Mythical Pokemon to spawn.

Pokemon Go Fest has plenty of other special Pokemon in store for attendees. Torkoal (a Pokemon usually only available in India) is appearing at the event, along with 50 different species of Pokemon, some of which are usually hard to find in the wild. Many of the Pokemon also have Shiny versions, so players have reported coming away from the event with a very nice haul of Pokemon.

Players can’t catch Celebi in the wild, but the question mark Unown is available worldwide…as long as players can find it.