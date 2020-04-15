Pokemon Go Adds Remote Raid Passes to Allow More Play at Home

Pokemon Go is adding a new kind of Raid Pass to allow players to participate in raids without leaving their home. Niantic Inc. announced that it will be adding Remote Raid Passes – a new kind of Raid Pass that will allow players to participate in raids on their map or “nearby” screen without actually having to be in close proximity to them. These premium passes (available for 100 PokeCoins) will allow a limited number of players to participate in a raid without actually have to go to the gym. While Pokemon Go previously required players to be in close proximity to a gym’s physical location, they had previously said that they were planning on removing this barrier due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they only recently confirmed that it would be through the use of a new premium item.

There’s no word on whether players can see if anyone else is “remote raiding” or if it will require coordination outside of the game, similar to how raid groups have worked in the past. There’s also no indication whether this would be a permanent addition, or only a temporary solution until social distancing guidelines are relaxed.

Pokemon Go will also be adding several other new features to ease the need for players to “explore” during this period of self-isolation. Players will get a bonus Field Research task each day, and a Buddy Pokemon will deliver gifts for players to send out to friends. Previously, players had to visit PokeStops to get Field Research and gifts.

Pokemon Go has aggressively made changes to its exploration-focused game to lessen the need for players to go outside and visit public places. The game has emphasizes its PvP Go Battle League in recent weeks, and has reduced or eliminated walking distance requirements on many parts of the game. It is also currently selling various items for 1 PokeCoin to help players reduce the need to go to PokeStops to replenish their PokeBalls or berry supplies.

Expect to see the Remote Raid Passes hit Pokemon Go later this month.