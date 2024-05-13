GTA 6 Theory May Reveal a Huge Moment in the Story

A new GTA 6 theory is making the rounds, because if it is accurate, it reveals a major moment in the story, and possibly a major twist as well. In the GTA 6 reveal trailer, we see one of the game's two protagonists, Lucia, in prison. This is right at the start of the trailer. When this takes place during the events of the game, we don't know. It could be part of the prologue. It could also be during the middle of the game, the climax, or right at the end. We don't know. What we also don't know is whether or not she is in there alone. In other words, is her bonny-and-clyde-style partner, Jason, the other protagonist, also in prison, we just don't see it in the trailer?

Well, as you may know, a popular fan theory is that Jason is an undercover cop. This is a popular theory for a variety of reasons, but a new theory, if correct, would suggest this popular theory is off the mark. The theory comes the way of X account GameRoll, who recently point out that Jason's shoes in the official key art look very similar to the standard issue shoes given out in federal prisons across the United States. If this is the case, it may suggest he's an ex-convict, or at least goes to prison at some point in the game like Lucia.

The theory is a reasonable one, hence why it has been making the rounds. The only major problem with it is the shoes in question are also just a somewhat popular shoe. As some of the comments to the post below point out, they look like knock-off vans, aka shoes you'd see in just about any major American city. Vans and their various knock-offs aren't as popular as they used to be, but they certainly aren't a special or rare shoe.

In the GTA 6 artwork, Jason appears to be wearing standard issue shoes which are given to convicts in federal prisons across the USA.



Of course, take everything here with all the grain of salt you can hold. This is just a theory, aka pure and utter speculation. It is a reasonable observation, but the chances there is anything to it aren't particularly great.