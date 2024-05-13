MultiVersus Reveals First Joker Gameplay Trailer

Last week, Warner Bros. and Player First Games revealed the Joker as a new fighter headed to MultiVersus. The character made his debut in a cinematic trailer, which was released following a series of clues that the game's community had to decipher. Unfortunately, that trailer did not include any actual gameplay, but that has since been rectified! Today, a new trailer was released, this time showcasing some of the moves players can expect to use when they play as (or against) the clown prince of crime. The villain will use various items, including a pogo stick which will work as both an offensive item, as well as a defensive tactic.

The trailer featuring Joker's gameplay can be found below.

DC References in the New MultiVersus Trailer

While the gameplay is the big focus of today's trailer, DC fans should be pretty excited by some additional elements revealed by the developers. The video gives us our first glimpse at Joker's interactions with Harley Quinn, which can be seen in a 2v2 match around the 00:42 mark. During their introduction, the two characters have some unique dialogue together, with Joker at one point saying "nice work, Harley!" Obviously, the two villains have a long history together, but their voice actors do, as well. Joker is voiced in the game by Mark Hamill, while Harley is voiced by Tara Strong; the two first appeared together in 2011's Batman: Arkham City.

The trailer also features an alternate costume for Joker, which is based on The Batman Who Laughs. The Batman Who Laughs first appeared in 2017, and was created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. The character is actually a version of Batman from a different universe, where Bruce Wayne was infected by the Joker's toxin. This turned him into a dark, twisted amalgam of the two characters. The Batman Who Laughs has become a major character over the last 7 years, so it's not too surprising that the developers decided to include him as an alternate skin. In fact, the villain has made other video game appearances as well, including as a skin in Fortnite.

MultiVersus Release Date and Platforms

Nearly a year after the game was removed from storefronts and made unplayable, MultiVersus will make its return on May 28th. The game will be available on all of its previous platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. While the Joker was not a playable character previously, he will be available as part of the game's Season 1 relaunch.

